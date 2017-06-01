Ministry: Give Muslim workers day off to celebrate Eid al-Fatir!

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Today the Ministry of Labor (勞動部) made a statement encouraging employers to allow Muslim workers to have the day off this Sunday, June 25, to observe Eid al-Fitr, the final day of Ramadan.

The celebration of Eid al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting, namely with a "breaking of the fast" feast. Eid is a major religious holiday honored through tradition, not unlike Chinese New Year, Rosh Hashanah, or Christmas. Most importantly, it is a time to be with friends and family to celebrate peace and one's beliefs.

According to Ministry of Labor statistics, of the 252,000 Indonesian workers in Taiwan, 85% are Muslim. The Ministry wants foreign workers to feel at home during this special time and strongly urges employers to give employees the day off as a gesture of respect.

The Taipei Department of Information and Tourism will host an all day party to celebrate Eid al-Fitr close to the Taipei Main Station, from 8-5. Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je will also be in attendance to pass out red envelopes to lucky participants, an Eid al-Fitr custom similar to Chinese New Year.

The Festival will include a halal market, live performances, and a singing contest. Indonesian dangdut singers Fitri Carlina and Septi Vhanesa, will headline the concert.