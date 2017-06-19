Free driftwood in northern Taiwan’s Shihmen Reservoir watershed draws pickup rush

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--It’s free to pick up driftwood at a driftwood collecting ground in the Shihmen Reservoir watershed in northern Taiwan, beginning on Monday until July 14, according to Taiwan’s forestry’s authorities.

The Hsinchu Forest District Office of the Forestry Bureau has announced that hard to sell driftwood salvaged from the reservoir and gathered up on a ground at Amuping (阿姆坪) by the authorities is free for pickup by locals with household registration in Longtan, Daxi and Fuxing districts of Taoyuan City between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., beginning from now on until June 30, according to Northern Water Resources Office deputy director Chiu Chung-chuan (邱忠川).

After that the free driftwood pickup will be open for people from July 3 to July 14 except for weekends, Chiu said.

Chiu said a long line of cars appeared on the highway around the reservoir on the first day of pickup, and among the heavy traffic heavy equipment such as power shovels could be seen. Even police came to direct traffic to ensure smooth vehicle flow into the Amuping driftwood ground for the pickup operation.

Most of the driftwood on the collecting ground is not too big and can be picked up by hands, and the wood is good for artistic creation, pot culture, raising mushroom and serving as natural burning material to boil water or roast chicken, Chiu said.

The water resources office said after the pickup period ends, the remaining driftwood will be transported to a filling area in Miaoli County to be disposed of just as in the past.