BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

JAPAN-US NAVY COLLISION — The mother of a U.S. Navy sailor said her son kept diving to try to save his shipmates after a collision at sea until their flooded sleeping berth began running out of air pockets, while other survivors — believing their ship was under attack — hurried to man the guns. By Mari Yamaguchi and Tammy Webber. Sent 990 words, photo, video.

PAKISTAN-JOURNALISTS UNDER FIRE — Rights groups say journalists in Pakistan are under escalating attacks as from multiple directions. In addition to shootings and attacks from militants and criminals, Pakistani journalists face a government crackdown on any criticism of institutions such as the military. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

CHINA-OPIOIDS BANNED — China has announced it is banning a deadly synthetic opioid called U-47700 and three other synthetic drugs. In China, U-47700 has until now been a legal alternative to fentanyl and potent derivatives like carfentanil. Its usage has been growing among U.S. opioid addicts. Sent 400 words, photos.

UNITED NATIONS-REFUGEES — The number of people displaced from their homes due to war and persecution climbed slightly to a record 65.6 million last year, with the escalating conflict in South Sudan largely accounting for the rise, the U.N. refugee agency said. By Jamey Keaten and Geir Moulson. Sent 440 words.

INDONESIA-JAILBREAK — Four foreign inmates escaped from a prison on the Indonesian resort island of Bali, police said. Sent 300 words.

CHINA-BRICS SUMMIT — Climate change, trade and terrorism were highlighted at a Beijing meeting of foreign affairs officials from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, known collectively as the BRICS nations. Sent 250 words, photos.

VIETNAM-HUMAN RIGHTS — An international human rights group has condemned attacks on Vietnamese bloggers and activists by unknown assailants and urged the government to investigate impartially. Human Rights Watch highlighted 36 assaults that took place with apparent impunity in a little more than two years. Sent 300 words.

CHINA-ELECTRIC MUSCLE CARS — Startup automakers with Chinese investment are driving the electric vehicle industry's latest trend: ultra-high-performance cars that promise speed. Fledgling brands including NIO, Detroit Electric and Qiantu Motor aim to compete with Europe, Detroit and Japan in performance and luxury. By Joe McDonald. Sent 1,200 words, photos.

SKOREA-NUCLEAR ENERGY — South Korea, one of the world's largest nuclear electricity producers, will scrap plans to add nuclear power plants, its president said, signaling a shift in decades of reliance on nuclear energy. By Youkyung Lee. Sent 420 words, photos.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian shares were higher in subdued trading, after Wall Street ended last week barely higher as Amazon's purchase of Whole Foods sent some retailer stocks downward. By Yuri Kageyama. Sent 410 words, photos.

