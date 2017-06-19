  1. Home
  2. World

Best photos from the past week in Asia

Review the top news stories and best photos from last week

By  Associated Press
2017/06/19 14:56

A food vendor walks under flying kites on Tam Thanh beach during the International Kite Festival in Quang Nam province, Vietnam.(By Associated Press)

Rescuers in southeastern Bangladesh pulled out a body after a massive landslide that killed more than a hundred people, buried roads and cut power.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region last week, former NBA basketball star Dennis Rodman visited North Korea, where he met with athletes, officials and schoolchildren. U.S. and North Korean officials said that Rodman played no role in freeing American student Otto Warmbier, who was imprisoned in North Korea for 17 months and released during Rodman's visit.

A Japanese coast guard ship navigated the damaged USS Fitzgerald after the U.S. destroyer collided with a Philippines-registered container ship, killing seven Navy sailors.

A young girl ran through a fountain to cool off in Seoul, where a heat wave warning was issued as temperatures soared above 32 degrees Celsius (90 degrees Fahrenheit).
Best photos
Asia photos
photos
Asia
North Korea
South Korea

RELATED ARTICLES

Boss of Taiwan’s beleaguered cement mine defends digging deep for mining
2017/06/13 18:22
Petition to close Taroko mine picks up steam after Chi's death
2017/06/13 15:15
Best photos from the past week in Asia
2017/06/05 16:42
U.S. Defense Secretary mentions Taiwan at Asia Security Summit
2017/06/03 17:54
Best photos from the past week in Asia
2017/06/01 17:43