Entries invited for Mitsubishi Asian Children's Enikki Festa

Taiwanese children invited to compete in Mitsubishi Asian Children's Enikki (illustrated diary) Festa

By Jose Kalathil,Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2017/06/19 13:43

Winning illustration by a Taiwanese girl in the Mitsubishi Asian Children's Enikki Festa

Mitsubishi Public Affairs Committee, Asia Pacific Federation of UNESCO Clubs and Associations, and National Federation of UNESCO Associations in Japan have jointly called for entries to the Mitsubishi Asian Children's Enikki Festa 2017-18, to promote cross-cultural understanding.

Children, in the age group of 6 to 12 from 24 Asian countries including Taiwan have been invited to send Enikki (illustrated diaries) consisting of a picture and a short essay in three to five lines on "Here is my Life." One can draw on his/her culture, life, nature, climate, favorite games, family, friends, school life, local festivals, and traditional performing arts. There is no entry fee.

Each contribution consists of five pages of illustrated diaries. Entry should be on A-4 size paper (vertical) 210x297 mm or 8.27x11.69 inches with the picture at the top (2/3 of the page), and the essay below (1/3 of the page). One can use paint, color pencils, crayons etc for the drawing.  

One Grand Prize consisting of a trophy, a commemorative medal and participation in the ceremony with a guardian and four to five days of tour in July-August 2018 in Yokohama, Japan, is the main attraction. Entries can be submitted from July 1 to October 31, 2017. 
