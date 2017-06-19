AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

Rescuers in southeastern Bangladesh pulled out a body after a massive landslide that killed more than a hundred people, buried roads and cut power.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region last week, former NBA basketball star Dennis Rodman visited North Korea, where he met with athletes, officials and schoolchildren. U.S. and North Korean officials said that Rodman played no role in freeing American student Otto Warmbier, who was imprisoned in North Korea for 17 months and released during Rodman's visit.

A Japanese coast guard ship navigated the damaged USS Fitzgerald after the U.S. destroyer collided with a Philippines-registered container ship, killing seven Navy sailors.

A young girl ran through a fountain to cool off in Seoul, where a heat wave warning was issued as temperatures soared above 32 degrees Celsius (90 degrees Fahrenheit).

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Hiroshi Otabe in Tokyo.