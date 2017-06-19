'Human Project' study will ask 10,000 to share life's data

NEW YORK (AP) — Researchers are gearing up to start recruiting 10,000 New Yorkers next year for a study so sweeping it's called "The Human Project."

People across the city will be asked to share a trove of personal information, from cellphone locations and credit-card swipes to blood samples and life-changing events. For 20 years.

The idea is to stream data into a river of insight on health, aging, education and other aspects of human life.

Project director Dr. Paul Glimcher says it's about "putting the holistic picture together." He's a New York University neural science, economics and psychology professor.

There have been other "big data" health studies. But the editor of the journal Big Data says the Human Project could break ground with the scope of individual data it plans to collect simultaneously.