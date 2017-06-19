Visit NMH and NTMoFA to explore Picasso’s timeless surrealist vision

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)-- After two years of planning, the National Museum of History is holding an international touring exhibition of lithograph entitled “The Imaginary Portraits of Pablo Picasso International Exchange Touring Exhibition。”

“The Imaginary Portraits of Pablo Picasso International Exchange Touring Exhibition,” features 29 lithographs and proofs from the permanent collection of the International Museum of Art and Science in Texas. Those works are Pablo Picasso’s most exceptional works from the later years of his life, and they are displayed in Taiwan for the first time.

The exhibition will be held first in Taipei at the National Museum of History (NMH) between June 9 and July 30, and then in Taichung at the National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts (NTMoFA). The exhibition date for Taichung’s NTMoFA will be announced shortly.

Picasso’s “Imaginary Portraits” represents one of the high points of the career, style, and creativity of the artist, who was an exemplar pioneer of twentieth-century art and founder of Cubism. The Spaniard achieved fame early, but through a challenging process he pursued self-improvement by continuously innovating and reinventing his artistic style.

In his later years, Picasso reflected on the developmental course of his art and brought the changes all together in his “Imaginary Portraits.” Created during his final years in France, the 29 lithographs in this exhibition show how he combined the finest elements from each period to create a new, integrated period of style.

Upon embracing lithography as a medium during the 1940s, Picasso produced this suite three years before his demise. The unique form of expression of this series best conveys the creative philosophy and artistic ideals of Picasso’s last years, making “Imaginary Portraits” one of the key resources for researchers studying his legacy.

“The Imaginary Portraits of Pablo Picasso International Exchange Touring Exhibition” was curated with the generous collaboration of the International Museum of Art & Science, McAllen, Texas.