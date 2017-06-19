Taipei-Shanghai Forum to take place July 2

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - The date of the Taipei-Shanghai forum is finally set as Shanghai’s Taiwan Affairs Office confirmed Monday.

Recent incidents of Taiwan’s exclusion from this year’s WHA and the breakup of diplomatic relations between Taiwan and Panama have cast a large cloud of uncertainty over cross strait relations and whether the twin city forum can ultimately take place.

Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) told reporters last week though it was unclear whether the forum will continue this year, he would leave the door open to the possibility.

The continuation of cross-strait tension is not in the best interest of Taiwan or China, he said, urging both sides to remain calm.

The annual twin city forum serves as a channel for exchange between Taipei and Shanghai which aimed at advancing city-to-city ties. Last August, the discussion was held in Taipei and was attended by Sha Hailin (沙海林), a member of Shanghai's Communist Party standing committee, along with his Chinese delegation.

Taiwan Affairs Office of Shanghai Municipal Government issued a press release Monday announcing the date for the forum, which will take place on July 2 in Shanghai.

Representatives of the two cities are expected to sign memoranda of understanding on cooperation plans, including in the fields of health care and environment.