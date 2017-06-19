Vietnamese man killed in fight at restaurant in New Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A Vietnamese man was killed and two others were wounded during a brawl yesterday between two groups of Vietnamese diners at a restaurant in New Taipei's Xinzhuang District.

When first responders arrived at the restaurant, a male Vietnamese national, surnamed Nguyen (阮), 24, was found at the scene with a 10 cm knife wound to the right side of his chest, severe bleeding, and showed no vital signs, according to New Taipei Fire Department.

The wounded included two other Vietnamese migrant workers: a 22-year-old man surnamed To (蘇) with a 5 to 8 cm laceration to his face and a 25-year-old man surnamed Pham (范), who suffered three cuts to his left forearm. All three were taken to Far Eastern Memorial Hospital in Banqiao, where Nguyen was officially declared dead at 6:20 pm, reports China Times.

According to an initial investigation by Xinzhuang District police, a total of eight Vietnamese migrant workers were gathered in room No. 3 in the restaurant's basement singing and drinking which agitated other Vietnamese nationals in the room next door, No. 2, allegedly leading to three men from the latter room to attack the rowdy group with fruit knives.

Based on a review of closed circuit camera footage, two Vietnamese from room No. 2, a male and female, were seen purchasing fruit knives from the market outside 30 minutes prior to the time of the alleged assault by other members of their group, said police.

The three alleged attackers fled the scene and have yet to be apprehended, while the woman was taken in for questioning. The woman claimed that she was just helping her friends make a purchase of fruit knives and had no idea that they would be used in the deadly assault.

The cause of the fight and the details of the assault are still under investigation by police.