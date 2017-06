ERIN, Wis. (AP) — A look at the key hole Sunday in the final round of the U.S. Open at Erin Hills:

HOLE: 13.

YARDAGE: 193.

PAR: 3.

STROKE AVERAGE: 3.162

RANK: 7.

KEY FACT: Tied for the lead, Brooks Koepka missed the green to the right and chipped to 8 feet. He made the par putt, and then birdied his next three holes as Brian Harman in the group behind him made back-to-back bogeys.