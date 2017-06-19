63s in Majors-Next Round

What players shot the next round after scoring a 63 in a major championship. Round, year and course of the 63 in parentheses; NA-not applicable, 63 shot in final round (x-won tournament):
|Masters
69 — Greg Norman (first, 1996)
71 — Nick Price (third, 1986)
|U.S. Open
75 — Justin Thomas (third, 2017, Erin Hills)
72 — Vijay Singh (second, 2003, Olympia Fields)
71 — Jack Nicklaus (first, 1980, Baltusrol)-x
75 — Tom Weiskopf (first, 1980, Baltusrol)
NA — Johnny Miller (fourth, 1973, Oakmont)-x
|British Open
NA — Henrik Stenson (fourth, 2016, Royal Troon)-x
69 — Phil Mickelson (first, 2016, Royal Troon)
80 — Rory McIlroy (first, 2010, St. Andrews)
NA — Payne Stewart (fourth, 1993, Royal St. George)
70 — Nick Faldo (second, 1993, Royal St. George)
NA — Jodie Mudd (fourth, 1991, Royal Birkdale)
74 — Paul Broadhurst (third, 1990, St. Andrews)
74 — Greg Norman (second, 1986, Turnberry)-x
73 — Isao Aoki (third, 1980, Muirfield)
72 — Mark Hayes (second, 1977, Turnberry)
|PGA Championship
72 — Robert Streb (second, 2016, Baltusrol)
70 — Hiroshi Iwata (second, 2015, Whistling Straits)
71 — Jason Dufner (second, 2013, Oak Hill-x)
74 — Steve Stricker (first, 2011, Atlanta Athletic Club)
69 — Tiger Woods (second, 2007, Southern Hills)
72 — Thomas Bjorn (third, 2005, Baltusrol)
70 — Mark O'Meara (second, 2001, Atlanta Athletic Club)
69 — Jose Maria Olazabal (third, 2000, Valhalla)
NA — Brad Faxon (fourth, 1995, Riviera)
73 — Michael Bradley (first, 1995, Riviera)
73 — Vijay Singh (second, 1993, Inverness)
69 — Gary Player (second, 1984, Shoal Creek)
69 — Ray Floyd (first, 1982, Southern Hills)-x
75 — Bruce Crampton (second, 1975, Firestone)