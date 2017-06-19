  1. Home
Taiwan Headline News

Top headlines across Taiwan on June 19, 2017

By Central News Agency
2017/06/19 08:30

(By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI — The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:
@United Daily News: SinoPac chair detained for allegedly making US$8.5 million private investment in China with customers' money.
@China Times: Safeguard common homeland of both sides of Taiwan Strait: Yu Zhengsheng.
@Liberty Times: Chinese history becomes part of East Asia history under new curriculum of middle, high schools.
@Apple Daily: Couple tours 23 countries in 256 days with NT$1.3 million, three toddlers.
@Economic Daily News: Hon Hai stocks could go up to NT$200 per share with support from foreign investors.
@Commercial Times: Formosa Plastics Group to focus on investment, transition in next decade.
