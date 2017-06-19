Taiwan Headline News

TAIPEI — The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:

@United Daily News: SinoPac chair detained for allegedly making US$8.5 million private investment in China with customers' money.

@China Times: Safeguard common homeland of both sides of Taiwan Strait: Yu Zhengsheng.

@Liberty Times: Chinese history becomes part of East Asia history under new curriculum of middle, high schools.

@Apple Daily: Couple tours 23 countries in 256 days with NT$1.3 million, three toddlers.

@Economic Daily News: Hon Hai stocks could go up to NT$200 per share with support from foreign investors.

@Commercial Times: Formosa Plastics Group to focus on investment, transition in next decade.