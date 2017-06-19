  1. Home
Kelly presses 'Infowars' host Jones on Sandy Hook denial

By HILLEL ITALIE , AP National Writer,Associated Press
2017/06/19 07:39

NEW YORK (AP) — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones hemmed and hawed when pressed repeatedly by Megyn Kelly to admit he was wrong to call the massacre at Newton, Connecticut a hoax.

"Infowars" host Jones never gave a direct answer in a segment Sunday night on NBC's "Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly.' Kelly has been criticized intensely for giving a platform to Jones, who has also called the Sept. 11 attacks an inside job. She has defended her decision by noting that President Donald Trump has praised Jones and appeared on his radio program.

Jones said at one point that he was playing "devil's advocate" in denying the mass shooting. But he continued to express doubts, saying that he looked at footage of children leaving the building and thought it looked like a "drill."