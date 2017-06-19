BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2017/06/19 04:25
Argentine Football Standings
Primera Division, Torneo Inicial
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Boca Juniors 28 17 8 3 58 22 59
Banfield 28 17 3 8 41 31 54
River Plate 27 15 7 5 48 25 52
Estudiantes 28 14 8 6 43 26 50
Newell's 28 14 7 7 39 26 49
San Lorenzo 28 15 4 9 44 34 49
Independiente 27 13 9 5 34 21 48
Colon 28 14 6 8 32 24 48
Lanus 28 13 7 8 33 24 46
Racing Club 27 14 4 9 44 37 46
Rosario Central 28 11 9 8 36 27 42
Talleres 28 11 7 10 31 26 40
Defensa y Justicia 27 11 7 9 24 21 40
Gimnasia 28 11 7 10 24 23 40
Godoy Cruz 28 12 4 12 32 32 40
Atletico Rafaela 28 10 7 11 29 26 37
Temperley 28 10 6 12 28 35 36
Velez Sarsfield 28 10 5 13 30 39 35
Olimpo 27 8 9 10 31 29 33
Santa Fe 28 8 8 12 24 34 32
San Martin 28 7 11 10 26 37 32
Atletico Tucuman 27 8 7 12 32 35 31
Patronato Parana 28 7 9 12 26 38 30
Huracan 28 6 10 12 23 28 28
Tigre 28 7 7 14 31 41 28
Sarmiento 28 6 7 15 27 46 25
Aldosivi 28 5 10 13 15 36 25
Quilmes 28 6 6 16 16 40 24
Arsenal 28 6 5 17 23 47 23
Belgrano 28 4 10 14 19 33 22
Thursday, June 15

Defensa y Justicia 1, Independiente 2

Friday, June 16

Colon 2, San Lorenzo 1

San Martin 0, Temperley 1

Huracan 1, Santa Fe 0

Talleres 0, Gimnasia 1

Saturday, June 17

Banfield 3, Rosario Central 1

Arsenal 1, Godoy Cruz 2

Estudiantes 2, Belgrano 0

Atletico Rafaela 1, Quilmes 1

Aldosivi 0, Boca Juniors 4

Velez Sarsfield 5, Sarmiento 1

Sunday, June 18

Newell's 1, Lanus 1

Patronato Parana 0, Tigre 2

Independiente vs. Olimpo 1915 GMT

Defensa y Justicia vs. Atletico Tucuman 2000 GMT

River Plate vs. Racing Club 2015 GMT

Tuesday, June 20

San Lorenzo vs. Banfield 2100 GMT

Gimnasia vs. San Martin 2200 GMT

Wednesday, June 21

Rosario Central vs. Talleres 0015 GMT

Quilmes vs. Arsenal 2000 GMT

Temperley vs. Defensa y Justicia 2130 GMT

Racing Club vs. Colon 2210 GMT

Olimpo vs. Boca Juniors 2245 GMT

Thursday, June 22

River Plate vs. Aldosivi 0030 GMT

Belgrano vs. Newell's 1800 GMT

Sarmiento vs. Patronato Parana 2010 GMT

Lanus vs. Huracan 2010 GMT

Godoy Cruz vs. Estudiantes 2220 GMT

Tigre vs. Atletico Rafaela 2220 GMT