Vekic beats Konta in 3 sets to win Nottingham final

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Unseeded Donna Vekic recovered from a poor start to beat top-seeded Johanna Konta of Britain 2-6, 7-6 (3), 7-5 Sunday in the Aegon Open final for her second singles title.

Eighth-ranked Konta looked to have overcome a mid-match wobble as she recovered to lead her Croatian opponent 5-4 in the final set but Vekic struck back again.

Konta, playing her first career final on grass, broke the 20-year-old Vekic in the first game and powered through the opening set.

Vekic's recovery started as she broke to lead 3-1 in the second set. Konta immediately broke back but lost the set on a tiebreaker and fell 3-1 behind in the decider before recovering to draw back level and then lead.

After serving to stay in the match, Vekic claimed a crucial break and served out for victory at the Wimbledon warmup.