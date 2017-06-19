Burling, Kiwis beat Oracle third time in America's Cup

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Peter Burling steered Emirates Team New Zealand to another runaway victory against Jimmy Spithill and two-time defending champion Oracle Team USA in Race 3 of the America's Cup on Sunday to remain undefeated in the showdown on the Great Sound.

Although they've won three races, the Kiwis lead Oracle 2-0. Because Oracle won the qualifiers, the challenger started the 35th America's Cup match with a negative point.

So far, the Kiwis and their cycling grinding system have proven too fast for Oracle in light, shifty wind.

Team New Zealand needs to win six more races to return the Auld Mug to the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron in Auckland, where it resided from 1995-2003. Oracle needs to win seven to keep the silver trophy in the hands of American software billionaire Larry Ellison.

Race 4 was to follow.