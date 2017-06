LONDON (AP) — Pakistan has won the Champions Trophy after crushing India by 180 runs in the final at The Oval.

___

Pakistan 338-4 in 50 overs (Fakhar Zaman 114, Azhar Ali 59, Mohammad Hafeez 57 not out), def. India 158 in 30.3 overs (Hardik Pandya 76; Mohammad Amir 3-16, Hasan Ali 3-19), by 180 runs