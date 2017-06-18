WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORIES:

GLF--US OPEN

ERIN, Wisconsin — American Brian Harman heads into the final round of the US Open at Erin Hills with a one-shot lead over a trio players_Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka and Tommy Fleetwood. Rickie Fowler is a shot further back. All five have double-digit scores to par with Harman's 12 under 204 leading the way. Expected by 0200 GMT.

GLF--US OPEN-DOUBLE DIGITS

ERIN, Wisconsin — Five players have reached 10-under par or better so far this week at the U.S. Open — one fewer than the number who had done it over the first 116 years of what had been known as the toughest test in golf. By Eddie Pells. SENT: 1075 words, photos.

— WITH:

— GLF--US OPEN-HARMAN — Brian Harman looks for major breakthrough at US Open. By Genaro C. Armas. SENT: 374 words, photos.

— US OPEN-NOTEBOOK — By Genaro C. Armas.

CRI--CHAMPIONS TROPHY FINAL

LONDON — Pakistan smashed the highest total in a Champions Trophy final — 338-4 that included a maiden century from opener Fakhar Zaman — after being made to bat first by defending champion India at The Oval on Sunday. By Foster Niumata. SENT: 387 words, photos - will be updated.

RGU--BRITISH LIONS-CHIEFS

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Ireland hooker Rory Best will captain a British and Irish Lions team that features six uncapped players on the bench on Tuesday against the Hamilton-based Chiefs. By Steve McMorran. SENT: 792 words, photo.

SOC--CONFED CUP-PORTUGAL-MEXICO

KAZAN, Russia — Title favorites Portugal and Mexico make their Confederations Cup debut in Group A. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos. By 1700 GMT.

SOC--CONFED CUP-CAMEROON-CHILE

MOSCOW — Injury worries and mixed recent form dog South American champion Chile as it starts its Confederations Cup campaign against Cameroon in Group B. By James Ellingworth. UPCOMING: 500 words by 2000 GMT, photos.

SOC--CONFED CUP-RUSSIA-NEW ZEALAND

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia — Russia marched on toward hosting football's biggest party when the rehearsal tournament, the Confederations Cup, kicked off in the $750 million new stadium in St. Petersburg. Russia's players duly delivered a victory by beating a poor New Zealand team 2-0 on Saturday. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 761 words, photos.

SAI--AMERICA'S CUP

HAMILTON, Bermuda — Helmsman Peter Burling and Emirates Team New Zealand take a 1-0 lead into Races 3 and 4 of the America's Cup against skipper Jimmy Spithill and two-time defending champion Oracle Team USA. By Bernie Wilson. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos. Racing scheduled to start at 1700 GMT.

BOX--WARD-KOVALEV

LAS VEGAS — Andre Ward vowed he would leave no doubt this time around. He didn't, turning the tables on a big puncher and stopping Sergey Kovalev in the eighth round Saturday night to win their light heavyweight title rematch. By Boxing Writer Tim Dahlberg. SENT: 827 words, photos.

GLF--LPGA TOUR

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Lexi Thompson takes a one-stroke lead into the final round of the Meijer LPGA Classic. UPCOMING: 500 words.

CAR--NASCAR-MICHIGAN

BROOKLYN, Michigan — Kyle Larson is on the pole for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway. By Noah Trister. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos. Race starts at 1900 GMT.

BKN--76ERS-FULTZ WORKOUT

UNDATED — Philadelphia and Boston have agreed in principle on a trade where the 76ers would acquire the chance to take Markelle Fultz with the No. 1 pick in Thursday's NBA Draft, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press. By Tim Reynolds. SENT: 727 words.

ALSO:

— CAR--LE MANS — Porsche leaves it late to win 24 Hours Le Mans for 3rd year. SENT: 216 words.

— HKN--TRADE FREEZE — All talk, few trades before NHL's expansion roster freeze. By Stephen Whyno. SENT: 594 words, photo.

— RGL--AUSTRALIAN ROUNDUP — Parramatta beats Dragons 24-10 in NRL. SENT: 265 words.

— RGU--UNITED STATES-GEORGIA — Georgia holds off United States Eagles in 21-17 victory. SENT: 274 words.

— RGU--CANADA-ROMANIA — Fonovai scores 2 tries, Romania beats Canada in rugby test. SENT: 98 words.

— BKL--WNBA ROUNDUP — Thomas and Thomas help Sun hand Lynx first loss, 98-93. SENT: 173 words.

