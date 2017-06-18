Late Amano goal leads Yokohama past Tokyo in J-League

TOKYO (AP) — Jun Amano scored with two minutes left in regulation as Yokohama F Marinos beat FC Tokyo 1-0 on Sunday to pull within five points of J-League leaders Kashiwa Reysol.

With his first career goal, Amano helped Yokohama to extend its unbeaten run to five games and improve to 26 points from 15 matches.

Elsewhere, Takuya Matsuura scored two second-half goals to lead Jubilo Iwata to a 4-2 win over Urawa Reds.

On Saturday, Kashiwa Reysol's eight-match winning streak came to an end when they were held to a scoreless draw away to Ventforet Kofu.

Kashiwa remained in first place on 31 points, two ahead of Cerezo Osaka, which was held to a 1-1 draw at home to Shimizu S-Pulse.

Third-place Gamba Osaka beat Vissel Kobe 1-0 and is three points back of Kashiwa.