Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, June 18, 2017

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;29;24;Couple of t-storms;28;24;SW;15;86%;88%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;39;30;Sunny and very warm;41;31;WNW;21;46%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and nice;33;19;Plenty of sunshine;33;19;WSW;22;40%;7%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and less humid;25;20;Sunshine, pleasant;26;20;E;13;67%;0%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sunny;27;17;Mostly sunny;29;17;NNE;8;57%;4%;7

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;16;8;Clouds and sun;19;10;SE;11;56%;70%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine and nice;34;23;Sunshine and warm;37;25;S;12;27%;2%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Turning cloudy, warm;32;13;Mostly sunny;27;13;S;15;29%;0%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Spotty showers;26;8;Cooler;14;5;SSE;17;66%;0%;4

Athens, Greece;Cooler;23;17;A t-storm in spots;25;19;N;17;51%;49%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;Sun and clouds;15;12;Rain tapering off;16;11;E;10;81%;77%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;44;27;Sunny and very warm;43;26;NNW;19;16%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;High clouds;35;23;A t-storm in spots;35;23;SSE;7;60%;73%;9

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;29;21;A t-storm in spots;29;21;W;15;68%;79%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Cloudy, a t-storm;35;26;A t-storm in spots;35;26;WSW;11;64%;55%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Sunshine and humid;29;22;Humid with sunshine;28;22;SSW;18;71%;26%;8

Beijing, China;Cloudy and very warm;35;22;A t-storm around;31;21;NE;9;55%;43%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;Showers and t-storms;20;14;Pleasant and warmer;28;15;NNW;11;51%;4%;7

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny, humid;26;15;A t-storm in spots;29;17;WSW;8;51%;64%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;19;9;A stray shower;18;10;ESE;9;72%;56%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Increasing clouds;26;12;Partly sunny;26;12;ESE;7;46%;1%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny, breezy;25;13;Mostly sunny, warmer;29;15;N;10;45%;1%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;27;16;Mostly sunny;29;17;ENE;7;48%;0%;7

Bucharest, Romania;Thunderstorms;17;13;Pleasant and warmer;26;14;NW;13;59%;28%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Sun and clouds;27;14;Partly sunny, humid;28;14;W;8;41%;1%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Cooler;13;3;Mostly sunny;11;2;SW;10;55%;1%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm in spots;29;16;Some sun, a shower;29;16;WNW;8;35%;42%;5

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and delightful;28;18;Partly sunny;30;18;SW;14;56%;0%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;37;25;Sunny and hot;39;24;NNE;12;20%;1%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Increasing clouds;19;7;Afternoon rain;16;9;WSW;25;79%;80%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;27;22;A t-storm in spots;27;21;ESE;6;58%;55%;10

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun, warm;37;27;Mostly cloudy;37;28;SW;11;55%;66%;8

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;26;17;A t-storm in spots;24;16;W;15;61%;66%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower or t-storm;30;26;A t-storm in spots;30;26;SW;13;82%;75%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Sunshine and nice;24;14;Partly sunny, nice;24;14;WSW;12;67%;24%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Decreasing clouds;28;24;Mostly sunny, nice;28;24;NW;17;77%;11%;10

Dallas, United States;Clouds and sunshine;35;23;Partly sunny;32;23;ENE;12;68%;44%;8

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Some sun;29;22;A shower in spots;31;22;S;21;71%;44%;6

Delhi, India;A t-storm around;36;26;A t-storm in spots;37;27;WNW;15;64%;65%;11

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;28;13;Mostly sunny;28;14;SE;11;36%;3%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;27;A shower or t-storm;33;27;SSE;18;78%;95%;4

Dili, East Timor;Clouds and sun;33;23;Partly sunny;32;24;SE;12;65%;36%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Sunny intervals;22;14;A t-storm in spots;22;12;NE;12;74%;65%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine, very hot;38;22;Partly sunny and hot;36;21;N;11;18%;26%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;26;22;Partly sunny, humid;26;21;ENE;20;74%;25%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;Showers and t-storms;30;26;A shower or t-storm;33;26;ESE;10;79%;66%;9

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny, nice;22;8;Turning cloudy;20;6;ESE;9;54%;56%;6

Havana, Cuba;Thunderstorms;26;24;Thunderstorms;28;25;SE;16;84%;86%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Not as warm;21;13;Partly sunny;20;10;WNW;20;53%;61%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;33;26;A t-storm in spots;34;26;SSW;15;71%;56%;9

Hong Kong, China;Downpours;29;26;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;27;SSW;17;85%;88%;7

Honolulu, United States;Mostly cloudy;30;22;A quick shower;30;22;ENE;22;57%;69%;11

Hyderabad, India;Showers and t-storms;33;23;A t-storm in spots;31;23;SW;13;69%;55%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;A t-storm around;38;26;A strong t-storm;36;24;ENE;23;65%;51%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;A few showers;21;16;Showers and t-storms;20;17;NNE;12;79%;91%;6

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;32;24;A t-storm in spots;32;23;WNW;10;65%;48%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Very hot in the a.m.;42;29;Sunny and not as hot;36;28;NNW;14;49%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Increasing clouds;18;5;Decreasing clouds;17;4;NW;10;64%;17%;3

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very hot;38;18;Mostly sunny, warm;35;17;NNW;11;12%;1%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Clouds and sun;33;30;A shower in spots;34;30;WSW;27;64%;70%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;30;20;Thunderstorm;28;20;S;8;74%;87%;11

Khartoum, Sudan;Clearing and warm;44;29;Mostly sunny;42;30;SSE;23;29%;32%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Pleasant and warmer;28;13;Partly sunny;28;17;NW;15;37%;44%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;Showers and t-storms;30;27;An afternoon shower;31;26;E;31;66%;55%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;30;22;Partly sunny;28;21;W;8;63%;44%;6

Kolkata, India;A t-storm in spots;37;28;A shower or t-storm;36;27;S;16;70%;80%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;24;A t-storm in spots;33;24;NNE;8;70%;54%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;17;-2;Cooler;13;-2;ENE;11;51%;30%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;29;24;Showers and t-storms;29;23;SSW;12;80%;93%;4

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;20;16;Partly sunny;21;16;S;11;71%;14%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny and hot;35;22;Partly sunny and hot;34;21;W;11;45%;25%;8

London, United Kingdom;A t-storm in spots;29;18;More sun than clouds;30;17;SE;11;52%;3%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and very warm;31;18;Sunny and very warm;32;19;SSE;9;51%;0%;9

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny, nice;27;20;Sun and clouds, nice;26;20;S;10;75%;15%;5

Madrid, Spain;Very hot;40;22;Very hot;37;22;E;9;27%;44%;8

Male, Maldives;High clouds;31;27;Showers and t-storms;31;27;WSW;15;74%;100%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Variable cloudiness;31;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;NNE;7;74%;60%;7

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;SSW;9;69%;71%;10

Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sun;16;7;Partly sunny;17;7;WNW;13;72%;1%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;28;11;A t-storm in spots;27;11;NNE;11;37%;55%;13

Miami, United States;Showers and t-storms;30;26;A shower or t-storm;30;27;ESE;22;75%;77%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny, nice;25;12;A t-storm in spots;27;12;WNW;17;64%;64%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;34;25;Becoming cloudy;31;25;SW;20;64%;32%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Windy and cooler;12;7;Mostly sunny;11;3;SW;18;55%;2%;2

Montreal, Canada;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;21;Rain, a thunderstorm;27;17;SW;7;72%;81%;6

Moscow, Russia;Mostly sunny;24;15;A shower or two;21;12;WNW;17;72%;64%;4

Mumbai, India;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;28;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;27;SSW;17;74%;78%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Cloudy;24;11;Sun and some clouds;24;11;ENE;12;54%;14%;8

New York, United States;Humid and warmer;28;22;Variable cloudiness;29;21;SSE;16;75%;75%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;32;19;Mostly sunny;31;18;W;19;47%;25%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sunny and very warm;32;17;Mainly cloudy, warm;32;17;WNW;13;49%;1%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly cloudy;27;17;Sunny and nice;30;16;WSW;9;43%;1%;9

Oslo, Norway;A p.m. t-storm;24;12;A shower in the p.m.;21;9;W;12;45%;55%;4

Ottawa, Canada;A t-storm around;30;19;A shower or t-storm;27;16;SW;19;64%;73%;6

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Clouds and sun, nice;28;25;A passing shower;28;25;E;23;80%;73%;5

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;30;25;A p.m. t-storm;30;25;NNE;9;80%;79%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;31;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;23;E;9;82%;78%;9

Paris, France;Brilliant sunshine;29;18;Mostly sunny, warm;31;19;NE;9;42%;0%;7

Perth, Australia;Sunny and beautiful;23;8;Sunshine, pleasant;21;9;SE;10;68%;4%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Overcast, a t-storm;34;25;A shower or t-storm;36;26;WSW;10;60%;63%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;31;25;A touch of rain;31;25;SE;13;74%;78%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;34;23;An afternoon shower;33;24;ESE;10;49%;45%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny, nice;25;12;Mostly sunny, humid;28;15;SSE;8;41%;2%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;Decreasing clouds;34;18;Partly sunny;32;16;NW;11;37%;6%;7

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon showers;21;10;Afternoon showers;23;10;SW;14;66%;89%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Cooler;33;20;Sunny and hot;33;19;WSW;13;46%;0%;9

Recife, Brazil;Spotty showers;28;23;Some sun, a shower;29;22;S;13;66%;70%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;A shower or two;11;7;Partly sunny;13;9;SSW;17;54%;76%;5

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;24;16;A t-storm in spots;23;13;W;18;63%;55%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Plenty of sunshine;28;19;Sunny;28;20;NW;7;55%;25%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;42;29;Sunny and hot;45;28;NE;10;6%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Sunny and pleasant;30;15;Mostly sunny;31;17;SSW;10;34%;3%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Showers around;21;13;Mostly sunny;20;12;WNW;20;63%;18%;5

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;27;15;Sunny and nice;23;15;SW;17;70%;0%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;24;18;A heavy p.m. t-storm;25;18;NE;7;79%;84%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;29;26;Showers and t-storms;30;26;ESE;19;77%;79%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;21;18;Showers and t-storms;21;18;SSE;6;100%;87%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;30;17;Partly sunny;29;15;WSW;12;23%;5%;15

Santiago, Chile;Sunny, but cool;11;3;Warmer;17;8;ENE;6;30%;0%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;30;23;A t-storm in spots;29;23;NNE;11;75%;75%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Very hot;39;19;Very hot;37;19;N;8;37%;25%;8

Seattle, United States;Clouds and sun;22;14;Partly sunny;24;15;NE;11;63%;30%;7

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;32;18;Partly sunny;30;18;W;8;42%;1%;9

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;29;22;A shower in the a.m.;27;23;ESE;16;71%;80%;5

Singapore, Singapore;Showers and t-storms;31;25;A t-storm in spots;32;27;SE;9;73%;55%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Showers and t-storms;18;12;Showers and t-storms;22;12;SSW;16;74%;77%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A few showers;30;26;A shower or two;31;27;E;24;73%;75%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;A p.m. t-storm;26;15;Partly sunny;23;14;WSW;8;50%;63%;6

Sydney, Australia;Spotty showers;18;14;A shower in places;18;13;SSW;21;74%;51%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;24;Rain, some heavy;30;25;E;9;80%;92%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sunshine;23;13;Partly sunny;19;11;W;18;58%;61%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sun, some clouds;39;23;Mostly sunny and hot;37;23;NNE;13;27%;25%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sun and clouds;24;14;Clouding up;28;16;NNW;13;51%;50%;7

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny, warm;38;23;Sunny and very warm;37;24;NE;12;14%;0%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;31;21;Plenty of sun;31;23;N;13;45%;2%;10

Tirana, Albania;A p.m. t-storm;29;13;Partly sunny;32;17;ENE;6;34%;3%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Cooler, p.m. rain;21;17;Pleasant and warmer;27;18;SSE;19;58%;18%;9

Toronto, Canada;A severe t-storm;24;16;A shower or t-storm;23;15;NNW;13;73%;73%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;30;22;Sunny and delightful;28;20;ENE;21;66%;1%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and delightful;31;20;Sunny and less humid;30;19;ENE;18;49%;0%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sun and some clouds;21;8;Some sun, pleasant;24;11;N;13;32%;40%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy;18;13;Decreasing clouds;23;15;ESE;7;61%;32%;4

Vienna, Austria;Clearing;25;13;Mostly sunny, humid;29;14;E;9;40%;0%;7

Vientiane, Laos;Showers and t-storms;35;25;A t-storm in spots;30;25;ENE;8;72%;64%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Increasing clouds;25;13;A t-storm in spots;26;12;WNW;16;61%;43%;6

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, nice;25;14;A t-storm in spots;28;15;WNW;16;55%;64%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Thickening clouds;13;11;Partly sunny, breezy;14;8;SE;28;81%;23%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Showers and t-storms;29;25;Couple of t-storms;31;26;WSW;10;78%;78%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;31;15;Partly sunny;31;16;NE;8;32%;8%;9

