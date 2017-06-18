Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, June 18, 2017

_____

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;84;75;Couple of t-storms;83;75;SW;9;86%;88%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;102;86;Sunny and very warm;105;88;WNW;13;46%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and nice;91;67;Plenty of sunshine;91;66;WSW;14;40%;7%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and less humid;77;67;Sunshine, pleasant;78;68;E;8;67%;0%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sunny;80;62;Mostly sunny;84;62;NNE;5;57%;4%;7

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;61;46;Clouds and sun;66;50;SE;7;56%;70%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine and nice;94;73;Sunshine and warm;99;78;S;7;27%;2%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Turning cloudy, warm;90;55;Mostly sunny;81;56;S;9;29%;0%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Spotty showers;79;46;Cooler;58;41;SSE;11;66%;0%;4

Athens, Greece;Cooler;73;63;A t-storm in spots;78;67;N;11;51%;49%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;Sun and clouds;60;53;Rain tapering off;61;53;E;6;81%;77%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;112;81;Sunny and very warm;110;80;NNW;12;16%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;High clouds;95;74;A t-storm in spots;95;73;SSE;5;60%;73%;9

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;84;70;A t-storm in spots;84;69;W;10;68%;79%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Cloudy, a t-storm;95;79;A t-storm in spots;95;79;WSW;7;64%;55%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Sunshine and humid;85;72;Humid with sunshine;83;71;SSW;11;71%;26%;8

Beijing, China;Cloudy and very warm;95;72;A t-storm around;88;70;NE;5;55%;43%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;Showers and t-storms;69;57;Pleasant and warmer;82;58;NNW;7;51%;4%;7

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny, humid;79;59;A t-storm in spots;85;63;WSW;5;51%;64%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;66;49;A stray shower;65;50;ESE;6;72%;56%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Increasing clouds;78;54;Partly sunny;80;54;ESE;5;46%;1%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny, breezy;77;56;Mostly sunny, warmer;84;59;N;6;45%;1%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;80;60;Mostly sunny;84;62;ENE;4;48%;0%;7

Bucharest, Romania;Thunderstorms;63;55;Pleasant and warmer;78;58;NW;8;59%;28%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Sun and clouds;80;57;Partly sunny, humid;83;58;W;5;41%;1%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Cooler;55;38;Mostly sunny;53;35;SW;6;55%;1%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm in spots;84;61;Some sun, a shower;83;61;WNW;5;35%;42%;5

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and delightful;82;64;Partly sunny;85;64;SW;9;56%;0%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;99;77;Sunny and hot;103;75;NNE;7;20%;1%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Increasing clouds;66;45;Afternoon rain;60;47;WSW;16;79%;80%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;81;71;A t-storm in spots;81;70;ESE;4;58%;55%;10

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun, warm;99;81;Mostly cloudy;99;83;SW;7;55%;66%;8

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;79;63;A t-storm in spots;75;60;W;10;61%;66%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower or t-storm;86;78;A t-storm in spots;85;79;SW;8;82%;75%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Sunshine and nice;75;57;Partly sunny, nice;75;57;WSW;8;67%;24%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Decreasing clouds;82;76;Mostly sunny, nice;83;76;NW;11;77%;11%;10

Dallas, United States;Clouds and sunshine;95;74;Partly sunny;89;73;ENE;7;68%;44%;8

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Some sun;84;72;A shower in spots;87;71;S;13;71%;44%;6

Delhi, India;A t-storm around;97;79;A t-storm in spots;99;80;WNW;9;64%;65%;11

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;83;55;Mostly sunny;83;57;SE;7;36%;3%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Cloudy, a t-storm;91;81;A shower or t-storm;91;80;SSE;11;78%;95%;4

Dili, East Timor;Clouds and sun;91;73;Partly sunny;89;75;SE;8;65%;36%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Sunny intervals;72;57;A t-storm in spots;71;53;NE;8;74%;65%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine, very hot;100;71;Partly sunny and hot;98;70;N;7;18%;26%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;79;72;Partly sunny, humid;79;70;ENE;13;74%;25%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;Showers and t-storms;86;79;A shower or t-storm;92;78;ESE;6;79%;66%;9

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny, nice;71;46;Turning cloudy;69;43;ESE;5;54%;56%;6

Havana, Cuba;Thunderstorms;79;76;Thunderstorms;83;77;SE;10;84%;86%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Not as warm;70;56;Partly sunny;68;49;WNW;12;53%;61%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;91;79;A t-storm in spots;93;79;SSW;9;71%;56%;9

Hong Kong, China;Downpours;85;79;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;81;SSW;10;85%;88%;7

Honolulu, United States;Mostly cloudy;86;72;A quick shower;86;71;ENE;14;57%;69%;11

Hyderabad, India;Showers and t-storms;91;74;A t-storm in spots;87;74;SW;8;69%;55%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;A t-storm around;100;79;A strong t-storm;97;75;ENE;14;65%;51%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;A few showers;69;61;Showers and t-storms;68;63;NNE;7;79%;91%;6

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;89;75;A t-storm in spots;90;74;WNW;6;65%;48%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Very hot in the a.m.;107;84;Sunny and not as hot;97;82;NNW;8;49%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Increasing clouds;64;41;Decreasing clouds;62;39;NW;6;64%;17%;3

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very hot;100;64;Mostly sunny, warm;95;62;NNW;7;12%;1%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Clouds and sun;92;86;A shower in spots;92;87;WSW;17;64%;70%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;86;69;Thunderstorm;82;69;S;5;74%;87%;11

Khartoum, Sudan;Clearing and warm;111;85;Mostly sunny;108;86;SSE;14;29%;32%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Pleasant and warmer;83;55;Partly sunny;82;63;NW;9;37%;44%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;Showers and t-storms;86;80;An afternoon shower;87;79;E;19;66%;55%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;86;72;Partly sunny;82;70;W;5;63%;44%;6

Kolkata, India;A t-storm in spots;99;83;A shower or t-storm;97;81;S;10;70%;80%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;75;A t-storm in spots;91;75;NNE;5;70%;54%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;63;28;Cooler;56;28;ENE;7;51%;30%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;84;75;Showers and t-storms;84;73;SSW;8;80%;93%;4

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;69;60;Partly sunny;70;61;S;7;71%;14%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny and hot;95;72;Partly sunny and hot;93;69;W;7;45%;25%;8

London, United Kingdom;A t-storm in spots;84;65;More sun than clouds;85;62;SE;7;52%;3%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and very warm;87;64;Sunny and very warm;90;66;SSE;6;51%;0%;9

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny, nice;80;67;Sun and clouds, nice;79;68;S;6;75%;15%;5

Madrid, Spain;Very hot;103;72;Very hot;98;72;E;6;27%;44%;8

Male, Maldives;High clouds;87;81;Showers and t-storms;88;81;WSW;9;74%;100%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Variable cloudiness;88;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;77;NNE;4;74%;60%;7

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;79;SSW;6;69%;71%;10

Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sun;61;45;Partly sunny;62;45;WNW;8;72%;1%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;82;53;A t-storm in spots;80;52;NNE;7;37%;55%;13

Miami, United States;Showers and t-storms;86;78;A shower or t-storm;86;81;ESE;13;75%;77%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny, nice;78;54;A t-storm in spots;80;54;WNW;11;64%;64%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;94;78;Becoming cloudy;88;77;SW;12;64%;32%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Windy and cooler;53;45;Mostly sunny;52;38;SW;11;55%;2%;2

Montreal, Canada;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;70;Rain, a thunderstorm;81;62;SW;4;72%;81%;6

Moscow, Russia;Mostly sunny;75;59;A shower or two;70;53;WNW;10;72%;64%;4

Mumbai, India;Rain, a thunderstorm;92;82;Rain, a thunderstorm;91;81;SSW;10;74%;78%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Cloudy;76;52;Sun and some clouds;76;53;ENE;7;54%;14%;8

New York, United States;Humid and warmer;82;72;Variable cloudiness;84;69;SSE;10;75%;75%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;90;66;Mostly sunny;88;64;W;12;47%;25%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sunny and very warm;89;62;Mainly cloudy, warm;90;62;WNW;8;49%;1%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly cloudy;81;63;Sunny and nice;86;62;WSW;5;43%;1%;9

Oslo, Norway;A p.m. t-storm;76;53;A shower in the p.m.;71;48;W;8;45%;55%;4

Ottawa, Canada;A t-storm around;86;67;A shower or t-storm;80;60;SW;12;64%;73%;6

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Clouds and sun, nice;82;77;A passing shower;83;77;E;15;80%;73%;5

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;86;77;A p.m. t-storm;87;77;NNE;5;80%;79%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;88;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;74;E;6;82%;78%;9

Paris, France;Brilliant sunshine;84;64;Mostly sunny, warm;89;66;NE;5;42%;0%;7

Perth, Australia;Sunny and beautiful;73;46;Sunshine, pleasant;70;48;SE;6;68%;4%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Overcast, a t-storm;94;78;A shower or t-storm;96;79;WSW;6;60%;63%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;87;77;A touch of rain;87;77;SE;8;74%;78%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;93;74;An afternoon shower;92;75;ESE;6;49%;45%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny, nice;77;53;Mostly sunny, humid;83;59;SSE;5;41%;2%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;Decreasing clouds;94;65;Partly sunny;89;61;NW;7;37%;6%;7

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon showers;70;50;Afternoon showers;73;50;SW;9;66%;89%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Cooler;91;68;Sunny and hot;91;67;WSW;8;46%;0%;9

Recife, Brazil;Spotty showers;83;74;Some sun, a shower;83;72;S;8;66%;70%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;A shower or two;52;45;Partly sunny;56;48;SSW;11;54%;76%;5

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;76;60;A t-storm in spots;74;56;W;11;63%;55%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Plenty of sunshine;82;67;Sunny;82;69;NW;5;55%;25%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;108;85;Sunny and hot;113;83;NE;7;6%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Sunny and pleasant;87;59;Mostly sunny;88;63;SSW;6;34%;3%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Showers around;70;56;Mostly sunny;68;53;WNW;13;63%;18%;5

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;80;59;Sunny and nice;74;58;SW;10;70%;0%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;75;65;A heavy p.m. t-storm;78;64;NE;5;79%;84%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;84;78;Showers and t-storms;85;79;ESE;12;77%;79%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;70;65;Showers and t-storms;70;65;SSE;4;100%;87%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;85;63;Partly sunny;84;59;WSW;8;23%;5%;15

Santiago, Chile;Sunny, but cool;52;37;Warmer;63;46;ENE;4;30%;0%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;85;73;A t-storm in spots;85;74;NNE;7;75%;75%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Very hot;102;66;Very hot;98;66;N;5;37%;25%;8

Seattle, United States;Clouds and sun;72;58;Partly sunny;75;59;NE;7;63%;30%;7

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;89;64;Partly sunny;87;64;W;5;42%;1%;9

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;84;72;A shower in the a.m.;81;73;ESE;10;71%;80%;5

Singapore, Singapore;Showers and t-storms;88;77;A t-storm in spots;90;81;SE;6;73%;55%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Showers and t-storms;64;54;Showers and t-storms;72;53;SSW;10;74%;77%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A few showers;86;79;A shower or two;87;80;E;15;73%;75%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;A p.m. t-storm;79;59;Partly sunny;73;56;WSW;5;50%;63%;6

Sydney, Australia;Spotty showers;65;56;A shower in places;65;55;SSW;13;74%;51%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;75;Rain, some heavy;87;78;E;6;80%;92%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sunshine;73;56;Partly sunny;67;52;W;11;58%;61%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sun, some clouds;102;73;Mostly sunny and hot;98;73;NNE;8;27%;25%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sun and clouds;74;57;Clouding up;82;60;NNW;8;51%;50%;7

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny, warm;100;74;Sunny and very warm;98;76;NE;7;14%;0%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;88;71;Plenty of sun;88;73;N;8;45%;2%;10

Tirana, Albania;A p.m. t-storm;84;56;Partly sunny;90;62;ENE;4;34%;3%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Cooler, p.m. rain;71;63;Pleasant and warmer;80;65;SSE;12;58%;18%;9

Toronto, Canada;A severe t-storm;75;60;A shower or t-storm;74;59;NNW;8;73%;73%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;87;72;Sunny and delightful;82;68;ENE;13;66%;1%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and delightful;87;69;Sunny and less humid;86;66;ENE;11;49%;0%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sun and some clouds;69;46;Some sun, pleasant;76;51;N;8;32%;40%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy;64;55;Decreasing clouds;73;58;ESE;4;61%;32%;4

Vienna, Austria;Clearing;77;55;Mostly sunny, humid;83;57;E;5;40%;0%;7

Vientiane, Laos;Showers and t-storms;95;77;A t-storm in spots;86;78;ENE;5;72%;64%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Increasing clouds;76;55;A t-storm in spots;78;54;WNW;10;61%;43%;6

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, nice;77;58;A t-storm in spots;83;59;WNW;10;55%;64%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Thickening clouds;56;52;Partly sunny, breezy;56;46;SE;18;81%;23%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Showers and t-storms;85;77;Couple of t-storms;87;78;WSW;6;78%;78%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;87;59;Partly sunny;88;62;NE;5;32%;8%;9

_____

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Fahrenheit