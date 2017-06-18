Taichung Metro Green Line to begin testing this summer

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--People in Taiwan’s central city of Taichung will see trains running overhead this summer as Taichung Metro’s Green Line will be undergoing tests after all of the line’s rails have been laid as of May this year.

Taichung Transportation Bureau Director-General Wang Yi-chuan (王義川) said that Taichung Metro’s Green Line is 16.71 kilometers in length. The line has 18 stations and connects the Beitun Deport with the Taichung High Speed Rail Station. Wang said that the Green Line is a rapid transit system with steel wheel trains running on steel rails and the way it was constructed will effectively reduce vibrations and noises to the range of 20 to 45 dB.

The Beitun Deport completed the laying of rails and installment of switches in October last year to provide a ground for running tests on the quality and performances of trains, Wang said. Following the completion of rail laying along the whole line in May, the power supply cabling project has been underway, and it is expected that the third rail electrification system will be able to power the trains in July, Wang added.

The city’s Transportation Bureau explained that the Taichung Metro Green Line adopts the third rail electrification system, which is an extra rail added beside the two main tracks to power the trains.

The third rail is able to supply up to 750 V DC to the train’s collector shoe, and doesn’t require many overhead power lines, enhancing the visual appeal along the metro line, the bureau added.