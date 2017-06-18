A Taiwanese alternative military serviceman talks dropout back to school

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--A Taiwanese alternative military serviceman talked a dropout back to school by visiting the student at home regardless of wind or rain and waking him up in the morning and talking to him about school at night.



Lin Kai-ting (林凱亭) is a draftee of alternative military service in the field education and currently serving at Keelung Municipal Zhong Shan Senior High School.

Lin, who has earned a secondary education teaching certificate, has helped counsel more than five school dropouts and was selected by the Ministry of Education as an excellent alternative military serviceman this year.

When interviewed, Lin said that the alternative military service is like a god sent mission for him and he was hoping to do his best to help as many children as possible during the short service.



Lin, who will complete his military service soon, said there is one thing that still occupies his mind, and that’s a dropout with the alias of “Little Yeh.” According to Lin, Little Yeh has been dropping out of school since he was an elementary school student, and continued so until he had Lin’s company when he began to show willingness to go back to school.

Recalling how Little Yeh had ignored him several months ago, and now the child was willing to make the effort to go back to school, Lin said he felt all his hard work had been rewarded.



When returning to his dormitory to prepare for service, Lin said he always thought of the untold stories of Little Yeh and the other dropouts, and he would feel discomforted and reluctant to part with them because he felt he was useless and couldn’t do enough to help them.

“We all accepted help from others at one time or another, and hope someday we will have the ability to help others,” he said, adding that he was hoping these children would never give themselves up and would find a good future of their own.