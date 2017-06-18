Pakistan says 2 officials have gone missing in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan says two officials from its consulate in Afghanistan have gone missing while returning to their home country.

The Foreign Ministry said Sunday that the two officials were traveling by road from the Jalalabad consulate in eastern Afghanistan on Friday when they disappeared.

The ministry said the matter has been raised with Afghan authorities, who are investigating.

The Taliban and an upstart Islamic State affiliate both operate in eastern Afghanistan. Pakistan is widely believed to have influence over the Afghan Taliban, and the two countries have long traded allegations of supporting militants.