17-year-old student publishes a sci-fi novel

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A 17-year-old student Chiang Tsung-fan (江宗凡) from Hualien High School launched his first science fiction, Apocalypse (天啟Ⅰ:末世訊號), June 17, with a former premier invited to give a speech at the book launch event, reports said.

It had taken him one year to finish the 280,000-word science fiction since the tenth grade at high school. After completing the book, he submitted the script to several publishers. Eventually Cite E-Printing Co., Ltd. (城邦印書館), a subsidiary of Cite Publishing Ltd. (城邦文化) where writers pay to have their books published, agreed to publish his book.

Starting writing stories when he was at junior high school, Chiang said that he was just passionate about writing and did not worry about the sales.

Former Premier Chang San-cheng (張善政) and Liu Chao-shiuan (劉兆玄) wrote forwards for the book. Chang said in the book launch event that he had met Chiang on Facebook. When he was asked to write a forward, he turned to Liu for help. Liu, an educator and author of several martial arts novels, instantly agreed. In the end, they both wrote a forward for Chiang's book.

Inspired by Jin Yong’s (金庸) martial arts novels and J. R. R. Tolkien’s Lords of the Rings, Chiang said he planned to write two sequels to Apocalypse.

Apocalypse is a book about an English student who travels to China in 2020 in order to study the history of the Qin Dynasty. The story spans from ancient China to the modern society, and is associated with politics, military, and technology.