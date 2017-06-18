BC-SOC--MLS Standings

  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2017/06/18 13:24
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L D Pts GF GA
Toronto FC 9 2 5 32 28 15
Chicago 9 3 4 31 27 17
New York City FC 8 5 3 27 29 20
Orlando City 7 5 4 25 19 21
Columbus 7 9 1 22 25 29
Atlanta United FC 6 6 3 21 31 23
New England 5 6 5 20 27 23
New York 6 7 2 20 15 21
Montreal 4 4 6 18 23 22
Philadelphia 4 6 4 16 20 18
D.C. United 4 8 3 15 10 23
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L D Pts GF GA
Sporting Kansas City 7 4 6 27 20 11
FC Dallas 6 3 6 24 22 14
Houston 7 6 3 24 29 24
Portland 7 6 3 24 27 23
Vancouver 6 6 2 20 19 19
San Jose 5 6 5 20 16 20
Los Angeles 5 5 4 19 21 21
Seattle 5 7 4 19 19 24
Real Salt Lake 5 10 2 17 16 35
Colorado 5 8 1 16 14 19
Minnesota United 4 9 2 14 19 34

Saturday's Games

New York City FC 2, Seattle 1

Atlanta United FC 3, Columbus 1

Chicago 2, New England 1

Montreal 3, Orlando City 3

Toronto FC 2, D.C. United 0

Sporting Kansas City 0, San Jose 0

Colorado 2, Portland 1

FC Dallas 1, Vancouver 1

Real Salt Lake 1, Minnesota United 0

Houston 2, Los Angeles 2