BC-SOC--MLS Standings

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|D
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto FC
|9
|2
|5
|32
|28
|15
|Chicago
|9
|3
|4
|31
|27
|17
|New York City FC
|8
|5
|3
|27
|29
|20
|Orlando City
|7
|5
|4
|25
|19
|21
|Columbus
|7
|9
|1
|22
|25
|29
|Atlanta United FC
|6
|6
|3
|21
|31
|23
|New England
|5
|6
|5
|20
|27
|23
|New York
|6
|7
|2
|20
|15
|21
|Montreal
|4
|4
|6
|18
|23
|22
|Philadelphia
|4
|6
|4
|16
|20
|18
|D.C. United
|4
|8
|3
|15
|10
|23
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|D
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Sporting Kansas City
|7
|4
|6
|27
|20
|11
|FC Dallas
|6
|3
|6
|24
|22
|14
|Houston
|7
|6
|3
|24
|29
|24
|Portland
|7
|6
|3
|24
|27
|23
|Vancouver
|6
|6
|2
|20
|19
|19
|San Jose
|5
|6
|5
|20
|16
|20
|Los Angeles
|5
|5
|4
|19
|21
|21
|Seattle
|5
|7
|4
|19
|19
|24
|Real Salt Lake
|5
|10
|2
|17
|16
|35
|Colorado
|5
|8
|1
|16
|14
|19
|Minnesota United
|4
|9
|2
|14
|19
|34
|Saturday's Games
New York City FC 2, Seattle 1
Atlanta United FC 3, Columbus 1
Chicago 2, New England 1
Montreal 3, Orlando City 3
Toronto FC 2, D.C. United 0
Sporting Kansas City 0, San Jose 0
Colorado 2, Portland 1
FC Dallas 1, Vancouver 1
Real Salt Lake 1, Minnesota United 0
Houston 2, Los Angeles 2