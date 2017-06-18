  1. Home
BC-BBA--AL Standings

By  Associated Press
2017/06/18 12:33
BC-BBA--AL Standings,0247 American League

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 38 28 .576
Boston 38 30 .559 1
Tampa Bay 36 35 .507
Baltimore 33 34 .493
Toronto 32 35 .478
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 35 31 .530
Minnesota 34 32 .515 1
Kansas City 32 35 .478
Detroit 32 35 .478
Chicago 31 36 .463
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 46 23 .667
Texas 34 33 .507 11
Los Angeles 36 36 .500 11½
Seattle 33 37 .471 13½
Oakland 30 38 .441 15½

___

Saturday's Games

Chicago White Sox 5, Toronto 2

Cleveland 9, Minnesota 3, 1st game

Oakland 5, N.Y. Yankees 2

Baltimore 15, St. Louis 7

Tampa Bay 3, Detroit 2

Texas 10, Seattle 4

Cleveland 6, Minnesota 2, 2nd game

Houston 7, Boston 1

L.A. Angels 9, Kansas City 0

Sunday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Shields 1-0) at Toronto (Happ 1-4)

Tampa Bay (Faria 2-0) at Detroit (Farmer 2-0)

St. Louis (Lynn 5-3) at Baltimore (Jimenez 1-2)

Cleveland (Bauer 5-5) at Minnesota (Gibson 4-4)

Seattle (Bergman 3-4) at Texas (Darvish 6-4)

Kansas City (Vargas 9-3) at L.A. Angels (Ramirez 6-4)

N.Y. Yankees (Cessa 0-0) at Oakland (Cotton 3-7)

Boston (Price 1-1) at Houston (Musgrove 4-5)