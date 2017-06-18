NASCAR Camping World Truck-Drivin' for Linemen 200 Results

Sunday At Gateway Motorsports Park Madison, Ill. Lap length: 1.25 miles (Start position in parentheses)

1. (2) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 160 laps, 0 rating, 58 points.

2. (1) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 160, 0, 54.

3. (9) Johnny Sauter, Chevrolet, 160, 0, 42.

4. (6) Matt Crafton, Toyota, 160, 0, 50.

5. (14) Grant Enfinger, Toyota, 160, 0, 39.

6. (3) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 160, 0, 44.

7. (11) Ryan Truex, Toyota, 160, 0, 38.

8. (12) Ben Rhodes, Toyota, 160, 0, 33.

9. (7) Noah Gragson, Toyota, 160, 0, 28.

10. (8) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 160, 0, 29.

11. (5) Austin Cindric, Ford, 160, 0, 34.

12. (13) Cody Coughlin, Toyota, 160, 0, 25.

13. (10) Kaz Grala, Chevrolet, 160, 0, 24.

14. (15) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 159, 0, 23.

15. (17) T.J. Bell, Chevrolet, 158, 0, 22.

16. (18) Kyle Donahue, Chevrolet, 158, 0, 21.

17. (19) Jordan Anderson, Chevrolet, 154, 0, 20.

18. (22) Wendell Chavous, Chevrolet, 147, 0, 19.

19. (20) Josh Reaume, Chevrolet, garage, 145, 0, 18.

20. (28) Bryce Napier, Chevrolet, brakes, 114, 0, 17.

21. (4) Todd Gilliland, Toyota, transmission, 112, 0, 22.

22. (25) Norm Benning, Chevrolet, brakes, 96, 0, 15.

23. (26) Camden Murphy, Chevrolet, brakes, 43, 0, 14.

24. (16) Clay Greenfield, Chevrolet, garage, 26, 0, 13.

25. (27) Donnie Levister, Chevrolet, garage, 17, 0, 12.

26. (24) Kevin Donahue, Chevrolet, brakes, 11, 0, 11.

27. (21) Travis Kvapil, Chevrolet, vibration, 3, 0, 10.

28. (23) Joe Nemechek, Chevrolet, vibration, 2, 0, 0.

29. (30) Tommy Regan, Chevrolet, transmission, 1, 0, 0.

30. (29) Jennifer Jo Cobb, Chevrolet, suspension, 0, 0, 7.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 111.826 mph.

Time of Race: 1 hour, 47 minutes, 18 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 1.635 seconds.

Caution Flags: 3 for 17 laps.

Lead Changes: 9 among 5 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C.Briscoe 0; Joh.Nemechek 1-39; C.Briscoe 40-73; C.Bell 74-80; C.Briscoe 81-134; J.Haley 135-137; M.Crafton 138-152; Joh.Nemechek 153; M.Crafton 154; Joh.Nemechek 155-160

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): C.Briscoe, 3 times for 86 laps; Joh.Nemechek, 3 times for 43 laps; M.Crafton, 2 times for 14 laps; C.Bell, 1 time for 6 laps; J.Haley, 1 time for 2 laps.

Wins: C.Bell, 2; K.Grala, 1; Joh.Nemechek, 1; J.Sauter, 1.

Top 10 in Points: 1. J.Sauter, 380; 2. C.Bell, 342; 3. M.Crafton, 318; 4. C.Briscoe, 311; 5. B.Rhodes, 281; 6. G.Enfinger, 265; 7. R.Truex, 265; 8. K.Grala, 234; 9. Joh.Nemechek, 228; 10. N.Gragson, 209.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.