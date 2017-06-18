John Hunter Nemechek wins NASCAR Truck race at Gateway

MADISON, Ill. (AP) — John Hunter Nemechek took the lead with four laps remaining and pulled away to win the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race Saturday night at Gateway Motorsports Park.

Nemechek grabbed the top spot from Matt Crafton in Turns 1 and 2 on the 156th lap and held off pole-sitter Chase Briscoe.

The 20-year-old Nemechek raced to his first victory of the season and fourth in the series, driving the No. 8 Chevrolet for his father, former NASCAR driver Joe Nemechek.

Johnny Sauter was third, followed by Matt Crafton and defending race champion Christopher Bell.

Nemechek won the first of the three stages, but a slow pitstop dropped him fifth as he gave up the lead to Briscoe. Briscoe won the second stage, holding off Crafton, Nemechek, Grant Enfinger and Bell.

There was only one caution period in the race, on Lap 148 when Josh Reaume stopped on pit lane after running out of fuel.