US Open at a glance

ERIN, Wis. (AP) — A brief look at Saturday's third round of the U.S. Open at Erin Hills (all times EDT):

THE LEADER: Brian Harman shot 5-under 67 to get to 12-under 204. Harman, who missed the cut in his previous two U.S. Opens, is going for his first major title.

CLOSE BEHIND: Justin Thomas eagled 18 to get to 9-under 63, matching the major scoring record and breaking Johnny Miller's U.S. Open record for low round in relation to par. Thomas, Brooks Koepka, Tommy Fleetwood are tied for second at 11 under, and first-round leader Rickie Fowler is another shot behind, in fifth.

LOST IN THE SHUFFLE: Patrick Reed surged up the leaderboard with a 7-under 65 early in the day, then watched as Harman and company took aim at forgiving Erin Hills. But Reed is in the mix heading into the final round, just four shots back of Harman at 8 under.

WEDDING BELLS: Nick Rogness had one of the biggest plays of the day. Rogness, a golf fan from the Milwaukee area, proposed to his girlfriend Malea Blise on a hill to the right of the second hole. She said yes.

KEY STATISTIC: In 116 U.S. Opens to date, only six players had ever reached 10 under or better. There were five after Saturday's round.

CARRY MY BAG, PLEASE: Jimmy Johnson has now carried the bag for two players to shoot 63 in a major: Thomas on Saturday, and Steve Stricker at the 2011 PGA.

NOTEWORTHY: None of the top 18 players on the leaderboard have won a major.

QUOTEWORTHY: "That means I'm a part of history. It means I have a lot better chance to win the tournament than I did when the day started." —Thomas on the meaning of his record-setting 63.

