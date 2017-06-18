Taiwan Headline News

TAIPEI - The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sunday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Rain leaks detected at Universiade tennis pavilion

@China Times: Taipei mayor laments Taiwan-China stalemate

@Liberty Times: SinoPac Financial chairman held incommunicado forloans worth over NT$5 billion

@Apple Daily: SinoPac Financial chairman held incommunicado forloans worth over NT$5 billion

@Economic Daily News: 16 high-yield stocks to lead charge of bourse

@Commercial Times: 12 stocks attractive to institutional investors onback of technical support