TAIPEI - The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sunday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Rain leaks detected at Universiade tennis pavilion
@China Times: Taipei mayor laments Taiwan-China stalemate
@Liberty Times: SinoPac Financial chairman held incommunicado forloans worth over NT$5 billion
@Apple Daily: SinoPac Financial chairman held incommunicado forloans worth over NT$5 billion
@Economic Daily News: 16 high-yield stocks to lead charge of bourse
@Commercial Times: 12 stocks attractive to institutional investors onback of technical support
Taiwan Headline News
Top headlines across Taiwan on June 18, 2017
