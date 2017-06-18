  1. Home
Taiwan Headline News

Top headlines across Taiwan on June 18, 2017

By Central News Agency
2017/06/18

(By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI - The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sunday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Rain leaks detected at Universiade tennis pavilion
@China Times: Taipei mayor laments Taiwan-China stalemate
@Liberty Times: SinoPac Financial chairman held incommunicado forloans worth over NT$5 billion
@Apple Daily: SinoPac Financial chairman held incommunicado forloans worth over NT$5 billion
@Economic Daily News: 16 high-yield stocks to lead charge of bourse
@Commercial Times: 12 stocks attractive to institutional investors onback of technical support
