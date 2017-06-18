Multicultural families heading on trips to explore cultural roots

A total of 133 children and parents from 57 multicultural families in Taiwan will embark on trips to the parents' home countries this summer under an annual program promoted by the government, the National Immigration Agency (NIA) said Saturday.



The program is aimed at encouraging the young people to understand the home countries of their non-Taiwanese parents and broaden their international horizons, the agency said.



This year, participants will depart for 14-day tours in separate groups to Cambodia, China, Honduras, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nepal, the Philippines, South Africa, South Korea, Thailand, the United Kingdom and Vietnam in July, according to the NIA.



Among them is Chang Kuang-wu (張況舞), who will visit Nepal to experience the life of the Sherpa people in the Himalayas, who are known for their mountaineering skills.



Chang, whose father is of Sherpa descent, said besides inheriting the mountaineering tradition of his father and grandfather, he wants to promote the Sherpa culture and introduce Taiwan's technology to Nepal to improve its agricultural environment.

