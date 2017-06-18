63s in Majors

Players who have scored 63s in major championship with round, year and course (x-won tournament):

63s Masters

Greg Norman, first, 1996

Nick Price, third, 1986

U.S. Open

Justin Thomas, third, 2017, Erin Hills

Vijay Singh, second, 2003, Olympia Fields

Jack Nicklaus, first, 1980, Baltusrol-x

Tom Weiskopf, first, 1980, Baltusrol

Johnny Miller, fourth, 1973, Oakmont-x

British Open

Henrik Stenson, fourth, 2016, Royal Troon

Phil Mickelson, first, 2016, Royal Troon

Rory McIlroy, first, 2010, St. Andrews

Payne Stewart, fourth, 1993, Royal St. George

Nick Faldo, second, 1993, Royal St. George

Jodie Mudd, fourth, 1991, Royal Birkdale

Paul Broadhurst, third, 1990, St. Andrews

Greg Norman, second, 1986, Turnberry-x

Isao Aoki, third, 1980, Muirfield

Mark Hayes, second, 1977, Turnberry

PGA Championship

Robert Streb, second, 2016, Baltusrol

Hiroshi Iwata, second, 2015, Whistling Straits

Jason Dufner, second, 2013, Oak Hill-x

Steve Stricker, first, 2011, Atlanta Athletic Club

Tiger Woods, second, 2007, Southern Hills

Thomas Bjorn, third, 2005, Baltusrol

Mark O'Meara, second, 2001, Atlanta Athletic Club

Jose Maria Olazabal, third, 2000, Valhalla

Brad Faxon, fourth, 1995, Riviera

Michael Bradley, first, 1995, Riviera

Vijay Singh, second, 1993, Inverness

Gary Player, second, 1984, Shoal Creek

Ray Floyd, first, 1982, Southern Hills-x

Bruce Crampton, second, 1975, Firestone