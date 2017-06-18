Villa scores twice, New York defeats Seattle 2-1

New York City FC forward David Villa, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Seattle Sounders during the sec
NEW YORK (AP) — David Villa didn't let the rain bother him Saturday, scoring twice in leading New York City FC past Seattle 2-1.
The star striker from Spain scored his 50th and 51st MLS career goals in the second half.
Seattle took a 1-0 lead in the 40th minute on a goal by Cristian Roldan. He got free after the ball was deflected and made his way through the water-clogged Yankee Stadium turf to score.
But Villa tied it with a penalty kick in the 52nd. And 25 minutes later, he volleyed home Jack Harrison's cross.
The hosts are 8-53 for 20 points in the Eastern Division. Defending MLS champion Seattle is 5-7-4 for 19 points in the Western Division.