SANTA FE, Argentina (AP) — England has beaten Argentina 35-25 in the second test and won the series 2-0.

England 35 (Charlie Ewels, Piers Francis, Danny Care, Will Collier tries; George Ford 3 conversions, 2 penalties, dropped goal), Argentina 25 (Joaquin Tuculet, Pablo Matera, Emiliano Boffelli tries; Nicolas Sanchez 2 conversions, 2 penalties). HT: 18-13