NASCAR XFINITY-Irish Hills 250 Results

Saturday At Michigan International Speedway Brooklyn, Mich. Lap length: 2.00 miles (Start position in parentheses)

1. (5) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 125 laps, 0 rating, 0 points.

2. (4) William Byron, Chevrolet, 125, 0, 41.

3. (3) Elliott Sadler, Chevrolet, 125, 0, 52.

4. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 125, 0, 0.

5. (1) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 125, 0, 0.

6. (17) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 125, 0, 0.

7. (10) Paul Menard, Chevrolet, 125, 0, 0.

8. (20) Ryan Reed, Ford, 125, 0, 29.

9. (11) Brandon Jones, Chevrolet, 125, 0, 33.

10. (7) Cole Custer, Ford, 125, 0, 29.

11. (15) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 125, 0, 35.

12. (16) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 125, 0, 25.

13. (6) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 125, 0, 29.

14. (23) Brendan Gaughan, Chevrolet, 125, 0, 30.

15. (18) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 125, 0, 22.

16. (22) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 125, 0, 30.

17. (13) Blake Koch, Chevrolet, 125, 0, 26.

18. (8) Spencer Gallagher, Chevrolet, 125, 0, 23.

19. (24) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 125, 0, 22.

20. (28) Dakoda Armstrong, Toyota, 125, 0, 17.

21. (38) David Starr, Chevrolet, 125, 0, 16.

22. (27) Harrison Rhodes, Chevrolet, 125, 0, 18.

23. (19) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 125, 0, 14.

24. (30) Dylan Lupton, Toyota, 125, 0, 13.

25. (35) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 124, 0, 12.

26. (14) Matt Tifft, Toyota, 124, 0, 11.

27. (32) Josh Bilicki, Dodge, 123, 0, 10.

28. (34) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet, 122, 0, 9.

29. (26) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 122, 0, 8.

30. (29) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 122, 0, 7.

31. (33) Korbin Forrister, Chevrolet, 122, 0, 0.

32. (40) Mike Harmon, Dodge, 120, 0, 5.

33. (31) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 118, 0, 4.

34. (36) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, electrical, 66, 0, 5.

35. (25) Jeff Green, Chevrolet, vibration, 44, 0, 2.

36. (12) Ben Kennedy, Chevrolet, accident, 41, 0, 1.

37. (9) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, accident, 38, 0, 1.

38. (21) JJ Yeley, Toyota, accident, 37, 0, 1.

39. (39) Timmy Hill, Toyota, garage, 20, 0, 1.

40. (37) Morgan Shepherd, Chevrolet, suspension, 19, 0, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 124.672 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 0 minutes, 19 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.012 seconds.

Caution Flags: 7 for 32 laps.

Lead Changes: 10 among 6 drivers.

Lap Leaders: K.Busch 0; B.Keselowski 1-32; D.Hamlin 33; C.Custer 34-48; B.Keselowski 49-57; E.Sadler 58-70; B.Keselowski 71-83; E.Sadler 84; D.Hamlin 85-116; W.Byron 117-124; D.Hamlin 125

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): B.Keselowski, 3 times for 51 laps; D.Hamlin, 3 times for 31 laps; C.Custer, 1 time for 14 laps; E.Sadler, 2 times for 12 laps; W.Byron, 1 time for 7 laps; K.Busch, 1 time for 0 laps.

Wins: J.Allgaier, 1; K.Busch, 1; D.Hamlin, 1; B.Keselowski, 1; R.Reed, 1.

Top 10 in Points: 1. E.Sadler, 460; 2. J.Allgaier, 439; 3. W.Byron, 388; 4. D.Hemric, 339; 5. B.Poole, 326; 6. R.Reed, 325; 7. C.Custer, 309; 8. M.Tifft, 295; 9. M.Annett, 273; 10. B.Koch, 263.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.