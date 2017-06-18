5.2 magnitude earthquake south of Greece's Lesbos island

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A 5.2 magnitude earthquake has struck south of the Greek island of Lesbos, close to the Turkish coast. No damages or casualties have been immediately reported.

The Institute of Geodynamics in Athens says the temblor occurred at 10:50 p.m. local (1950 GMT) and its epicenter was 31 kilometers (20 miles) south of the town of Mytilini. The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).

Three more tremors of magnitudes 3.0, 3.3 and 3.8 have occurred since the initial shake.

Lesbos and the nearby Turkish coast were shaken by a 6.2 magnitude earthquake Monday that killed one person and displaced over 800 on the island.

Greece lies on an especially earthquake prone zone and tremors over 5 magnitude are far from rare.