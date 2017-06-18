The Latest: Trump family flies to Camp David

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump's first visit to Camp David (all times local):

12:50 p.m.

President Donald Trump is spending Father's Day weekend at the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland.

It is Trump's first visit to the rustic hideaway that presidents before him have used as a place to relax and get away from Washington, or to conduct the people's business.

Trump has spent few weekends in Washington since he took office in January. So far, he has preferred spending weekends at his luxurious properties in Florida or New Jersey over the White House.

He flew by helicopter to Camp David on Saturday accompanied by his wife, Melania, their 11-year-old son, Barron, and the first lady's parents.

Trump is scheduled to return to the White House on Sunday.

3:45 a.m.

President Donald Trump is picking simple over swanky this weekend.

Nearly five months into his presidency, Trump is heading to Camp David for the first time. The government-owned retreat is located in Maryland's Catoctin Mountains.

A frequent weekend traveler, Trump has favored his palatial residences in Florida and New Jersey over the wooded hideaway used by many presidents.

Presidents have been coming to the refuge about 70 miles northwest of the White House for seven decades, and not always just for a rest.

Franklin Delano Roosevelt met with British Prime Minister Winston Churchill there in 1943 to review plans for the invasion of Normandy. Jimmy Carter used Camp David for peace talks between Egypt and Israel. George H.W. Bush's daughter Dorothy was married there.