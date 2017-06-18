Springboks take series over France, win 2nd test 37-15

DURBAN, South Africa (AP) — South Africa scored 23 unanswered points after conceding an early try to win the series against France with a 37-15 win in the second test on Saturday.

After Scott Spedding squeezed over in the corner in the third minute to put France ahead straight away, the Springboks replied with four tries, with flyhalf Elton Jantjies collecting 22 points.

South Africa hit back hard through center Jan Serfontein, flanker Siya Kolisi, replacement prop Coenie Oosthuizen and a late try by Jantjies, leading the Boks to a 2-0 lead in the three-test series.

It took the French an hour to add to Spedding's early points as South Africa took control of the test and the series with some clinical attacking backed up by long periods of solid defensive work.