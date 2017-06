DURBAN, South Africa (AP) — The Springboks have beaten France 37-15 in the second test to win the three-test series.

___

South Africa 37 (Jan Serfontein, Siya Kolisi, Conrad 0osthuizen, Elton Jantjies tries; Jantjies 4 conversions, 3 penalties), France 15 (Scott Spedding, Damian Penaud tries; Baptiste Serin conversion, penalty). HT: 23-7