The Latest: Zach Johnson making an early move at Erin Hills

ERIN, Wis. (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open (all times local):

12:20 p.m.

Zach Johnson holed an 8-foot putt on the par-3 ninth for his third birdie of the front nine. The two-time major champion is 3 under for his third round at the U.S. Open and has moved into the top 25 at Erin Hills.

Not bad for a guy who made the cut on the number.

With only eight shots separating top to bottom going into the weekend, someone from way back has a chance to make up ground in a hurry.

Jordan Spieth is not among them. He is 1 over for his round with six holes.

Clouds are starting to gather over Wisconsin, and there's a chance the leaders might have to cope with bad weather in the afternoon. They are still about three hours away from teeing off.

___

The U.S. Open is wide open going into the weekend.

Paul Casey, Brooks Koepka, Brian Harman and Tommy Fleetwood share the 36-hole lead at Erin Hills. And if that's not enough of a traffic jam at the top, 18 players are separated by three shots to start the third round.

But that's not all that makes the possibilities so limitless Saturday.

Only eight shots separate the leaders from the players who made the cut on the number. That's the lowest differential after 36 holes in the U.S. Open, mainly because until 2012, everyone within 10 shots of the lead made the cut at the U.S. Open.

Now consider that the largest 36-hole comeback in U.S. Open history was 11 shots by Lou Graham in 1975. It's wide open.