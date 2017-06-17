Another police shooting acquittal worries black gun owners

The acquittal of an officer in the death of a Minnesota motorist who volunteered that he had a gun during a traffic stop adds to the worries of African-American gun owners.

Gerry Martin is a licensed gun owner in Glenside, Pennsylvania. He says he's not sure he will ever tell an officer that he has a concealed weapon permit — and possibly a weapon — because it's too risky.

Gun owners say that acknowledging their weapons can open them up to violence from police, even if the guns are legal.

Philando Castile was also a licensed gun owner. He was fatally shot July 6 in a St. Paul suburb after he told the officer he was armed. Officer Jeronimo Yanez was acquitted Friday of manslaughter.