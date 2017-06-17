  1. Home
  2. World

Another police shooting acquittal worries black gun owners

By JESSE J. HOLLAND , Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/06/17 23:49

Family and friends of Valerie Castile and Philando Castile walked out of the courthouse after Jeronimo Yanez was found not guilty on al

Judge Glenda Hatchett was hugged by Philando Castile supporter Guthrie Morgan, 7, after Jeronimo Yanez was found not guilty on all coun

Family and friends of Valerie Castile and Philando Castile walked out of the courthouse in shock after Jeronimo Yanez was found not gui

Supporters of Philando Castile hold a portrait of Castile as they march along University Avenue in St. Paul, Minn., leaving a vigil at

The acquittal of an officer in the death of a Minnesota motorist who volunteered that he had a gun during a traffic stop adds to the worries of African-American gun owners.

Gerry Martin is a licensed gun owner in Glenside, Pennsylvania. He says he's not sure he will ever tell an officer that he has a concealed weapon permit — and possibly a weapon — because it's too risky.

Gun owners say that acknowledging their weapons can open them up to violence from police, even if the guns are legal.

Philando Castile was also a licensed gun owner. He was fatally shot July 6 in a St. Paul suburb after he told the officer he was armed. Officer Jeronimo Yanez was acquitted Friday of manslaughter.