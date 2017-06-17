WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORIES:

GLF--US OPEN

ERIN, Wisconsin — An 11-year-old golf course shaped from Wisconsin pastureland was sure to bring something different to the U.S. Open, maybe more than anyone was expecting. The four players tied for the lead — Paul Casey, Brooks Koepka, Brian Harman and Tommy Fleetwood — created the largest 36-hole logjam in 43 years at the U.S. Open. None has ever won a major, and neither have the next 14 players behind them. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 850 words, photos. Will be updated with third-round play.

GLF--US OPEN-CUT

ERIN, Wisconsin — Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy and Jason Day made the wrong kind of history at the U.S. Open. They're all leaving early. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 840 words, photos.

WITH:

— GLF--US OPEN-GLANCE — SENT.

— GLF--US OPEN-KEY HOLE — Key hole at the US Open. SENT.

— GLF--US OPEN-SCHAUFFELE — What's in a name? Schauffele finds talent is transferable. By Eddie Pells. SENT: 650 words, photos.

— GLF--US OPEN-JOHNSON GONE — No drama this time: DJ bids an early farewell at US Open. By Eddie Pells. SENT: 650 words, photos.

— GLF--US OPEN-MATSUYAMA — Matsuyama moves up leaderboard at US Open. By Jay Cohen. SENT: 330 words, photos.

— GLF--US OPEN-NOTEBOOK — Jamie Lovemark on target on new US Open courses. By Genaro C. Armas. SENT: 740 words, photos.

NEW/DEVELOPING:

SOC--CONFED CUP-RUSSIA-NEW ZEALAND

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia — World Cup host Russia kicks off the Confederations Cup rehearsal tournament against New Zealand with Vladimir Putin watching the No.63-ranked home team in a $750 million new stadium in his native city. By Graham Dunbar. Game starts 1500 GMT. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos.

CRI--INDIA-PAKISTAN-INTENSE RIVALRY

An intense love of cricket is shared by these nuclear-armed neighbors, as profoundly as their deep and mutual mistrust. The players from India and Pakistan will be cordial before and after the Champions Trophy final in London on Sunday but there'll be tension for hundreds of millions tuning in across South Asia, where this rivalry transcends sport. By Vaishnavee Sharma and Rizwan Ali. SENT: 960 words, photos.

RGU--BRITISH LIONS-NEW ZEALAND MAORI

ROTORUA, New Zealand — The British and Irish Lions built up their confidence a week out from the first rugby test against New Zealand with a highly efficient 32-10 win over the New Zealand Maori on Saturday. SENT: 800 words, photos.

WITH:

— RGU--BRITISH LIONS-NEW ZEALAND MAORI-GATLAND — Lions coach Gatland breathes easier after Maori win. SENT: 420 words, photo.

— RGU--BRITISH LIONS-REINFORCEMENTS — Lions call up 4 Wales players as tour reinforcements. SENT: 260 words.

SOCCER:

SOC--CONFED CUP-RONALDO'S WINGMAN

KAZAN, Russia — Cristiano Ronaldo is finally getting an attacking partner that he can count on, with Andre Silva about to make his debut in a major tournament with Portugal. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 500 words, photos.

SOC--CONFED CUP-RUSSIAN STEPS

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia — Dry humor, slyly delivered. Russia coach Stanislav Cherchesov seemed to enjoy toying with the media on his Confederations Cup debut. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 400 words, photos.

CRICKET:

CRI--CHAMPIONS TROPHY FINAL

LONDON — What India will likely bring to the Champions Trophy final isn't in doubt. What Pakistan will bring is in doubt, and there's the intrigue about the showdown on Sunday at The Oval. By Foster Niumata. SENT: 540 words, photos.

CRI--PAKISTAN-INDIA-5 OF THE BEST

LONDON — Pakistan goes into the Champions Trophy final on Sunday with a superior record in one-day internationals to India. India, though, has far more trophies. A look at five of their best ODIs. By Foster Niumata. SENT: 420 words, photo.

SAILING:

SAI--AMERICA'S CUP

HAMILTON, Bermuda — Skipper Jimmy Spithill and Oracle Team USA, owned by software billionaire Larry Ellison, open defense of the America's Cup with two scheduled races on the Great Sound against helmsman Peter Burling and Emirates Team New Zealand, the hard-luck loser from 2013. By Bernie Wilson. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Racing scheduled to start at 1700 GMT.

RUGBY:

RGU--SOUTH AFRICA-FRANCE

DURBAN, South Africa — Back near full strength and with regular captain Guilhem Guirado restored to the lineup, France is expected to provide a tougher test for South Africa in the second rugby test. The French are playing to keep the three-match series alive and the Springboks looking to take another small step to banishing an awful 2016 season. By Gerald Imray. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 1830 GMT.

RGU--AUSTRALIA-SCOTLAND

SYDNEY — Flanker Hamish Watson's 61st-minute try earned Scotland a rare victory in Australia as it beat the Wallabies 24-19 in a seesawing rugby test match Saturday with both teams scoring three tries each. SENT: 500 words, photos.

RGU--JAPAN-IRELAND

SHIZUOKA, Japan — Ireland scored seven tries to overpower Japan 50-22 on Saturday in a test featuring two teams that will meet in the group stage of the 2019 Rugby World Cup. SENT: 330 words, photos.

RGU--FIJI-ITALY

SUVA, Fiji — Flyhalf Ben Volavola kicked a dropped goal in the second minute of injury time Saturday to give Fiji a 22-19 win over Italy in a hard-fought rugby test at the National Stadium. SENT: 330 words.

RGL--AUSTRALIAN ROUNDUP

SYDNEY — Teenage halfback Brodie Croft kicked a field goal in extra time to give first-place Melbourne a 23-22 win over North Queensland in the National Rugby League on Saturday. SENT: 310 words.

ICE HOCKEY:

HKN--HOCKEY HERNIAS

Potential top draft pick Nolan Patrick is among many high-profile hockey players who have undergone sports hernia surgery and experienced drastically different recovery times. By Stephen Whyno. SENT: 850 words, photos.

GOLF:

GLF--LPGA TOUR

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Brooke Henderson bogeyed the final two holes for a 4-under 67, leaving the 19-year-old Canadian with a two-stroke lead Friday in the Meijer LPGA Classic. SENT: 530 words.

BASEBALL:

BBO--MLB CAPSULES

NEW YORK — Max Scherzer struck out 10 over eight masterful innings to reach double digits for the fifth straight start and limited the Mets to four hits, leading the Washington Nationals over New York 7-2 on Friday night. SENT: 1,500 words, photos.

BASKETBALL:

BKL--WNBA ROUNDUP

ARLINGTON, Texas — Shavonte Zellous scored 28 points, including the tying jumper with less than a second remaining in regulation, and the New York Liberty beat the Dallas Wings 102-93 in overtime on Friday. SENT: 360 words.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at +44 207 427 4224 or email lonsports@ap.org.