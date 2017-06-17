Resilience survey planned to help Syrian refugee children

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Researchers at Yale and other universities have unveiled a new survey aimed at helping humanitarian groups better serve scores of children who have been displaced by the civil war in Syria.

The 12-question survey was designed to measure and track the resiliency, or strengths, of Arabic-speaking children as part of a larger survey that assesses weaknesses including mental health problems.

Researchers say resiliency is needed to cope with displacement and resettlement. The idea behind the survey is to gauge how resilient young refugees are and to bolster those strengths.

More than 5 million people have been forced to leave Syria during the six-year civil war. Researchers tested the survey on about 600 boys and girls — both refugees and non-refugees — living in Jordan near the Syrian border.