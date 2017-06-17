Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, June 17, 2017

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A strong t-storm;29;25;A shower or t-storm;29;24;SW;12;85%;75%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and not as hot;39;33;Sunny and very warm;41;32;WNW;21;43%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny;34;20;Mostly sunny, nice;33;19;W;23;40%;0%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and pleasant;26;19;Sunny and nice;26;20;ENE;13;53%;0%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clearing and warmer;23;14;Turning sunny;26;17;NNE;8;68%;4%;6

Anchorage, United States;Clouds and sun;16;8;Partly sunny;16;8;SSW;12;59%;25%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny, warm;37;23;Sunshine and nice;35;26;S;13;29%;5%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;A thunderstorm;32;20;A p.m. shower or two;35;14;W;23;32%;55%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Clouds and sun;30;20;Not as warm;25;9;S;20;75%;66%;3

Athens, Greece;A heavy thunderstorm;29;20;A t-storm, cooler;23;17;N;16;74%;69%;7

Auckland, New Zealand;Clearing;14;9;Sun and clouds;16;12;NNE;8;73%;66%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;43;27;Sunny and hot;44;27;NW;13;15%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers around;34;24;Periods of sun;33;23;SSW;8;61%;30%;8

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;28;20;A t-storm in spots;30;20;W;16;67%;68%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;Warm with some sun;36;27;A shower or t-storm;35;27;SW;11;69%;71%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Sunshine;30;22;Mostly sunny;29;22;NE;13;57%;25%;8

Beijing, China;A t-storm around;35;24;Cloudy and very warm;34;23;ENE;15;31%;74%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;Showers and t-storms;23;12;A shower or two;21;13;NW;16;57%;67%;3

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;22;12;Turning sunny, humid;26;15;NW;10;57%;11%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sun;19;10;Cloudy with a shower;19;9;SE;9;74%;56%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and delightful;25;11;Sun, some clouds;26;11;ENE;10;52%;1%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Cooler;19;14;Warmer;25;14;N;24;52%;3%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny, humid;25;14;Clearing;26;17;E;8;59%;3%;7

Bucharest, Romania;Rather cloudy;25;14;Thunderstorms;19;14;N;12;85%;75%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Showers and t-storms;20;12;Pleasant and warmer;27;14;NNE;17;48%;27%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Rain and a t-storm;22;8;Cooler;13;3;SW;21;51%;3%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Overcast;29;17;A morning t-storm;27;16;W;8;42%;60%;3

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and pleasant;27;17;Sunny and delightful;27;18;WSW;11;58%;3%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;36;22;Sunny and hot;39;25;ENE;12;19%;1%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Cooler;17;7;Increasing clouds;17;8;SSE;9;63%;0%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;26;21;A t-storm in spots;27;21;ESE;6;64%;65%;10

Chennai, India;High clouds and warm;38;29;Clouds and sun, warm;38;28;S;12;51%;67%;9

Chicago, United States;Morning rain;28;20;Partly sunny;26;17;W;19;59%;32%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray thunderstorm;32;26;A shower or t-storm;30;26;SW;14;79%;82%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;21;13;Mostly sunny, humid;24;14;WNW;13;69%;12%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Some sun, pleasant;28;24;Partly sunny, nice;28;24;NW;14;76%;12%;10

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny and hot;37;26;Mostly sunny;35;22;NE;15;58%;69%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;29;23;A shower in places;31;22;S;20;72%;70%;6

Delhi, India;A t-storm around;30;26;A stray thunderstorm;38;28;SW;14;55%;55%;11

Denver, United States;Not as hot;31;12;Decreasing clouds;27;12;SSW;11;37%;2%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;26;A shower or t-storm;34;27;SSE;15;68%;94%;7

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;33;22;High clouds;32;24;SE;10;60%;40%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;25;13;Clouds and sun, nice;22;13;E;12;70%;8%;6

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny and hot;37;21;Mostly sunny and hot;37;22;N;11;18%;11%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, humid;27;21;Partly sunny, humid;27;22;ENE;15;77%;0%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;Downpours;31;24;A shower or t-storm;30;26;NE;10;85%;85%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Nice with sunshine;23;7;Nice with sunshine;22;7;E;10;47%;16%;6

Havana, Cuba;A shower or t-storm;30;24;Thunderstorms;27;23;SE;16;87%;90%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Showers and t-storms;24;12;A morning t-storm;18;13;WSW;18;75%;66%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;34;26;A thunderstorm;33;26;SW;15;74%;67%;9

Hong Kong, China;Downpours;29;25;Downpours;29;26;S;13;83%;100%;5

Honolulu, United States;A passing shower;30;23;Mostly cloudy;30;23;NE;20;57%;44%;10

Hyderabad, India;A heavy p.m. t-storm;32;23;Showers and t-storms;31;23;W;13;76%;81%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;36;27;A t-storm around;38;27;NE;21;54%;45%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Thickening clouds;26;17;Brief a.m. showers;21;17;NNW;10;74%;87%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;32;25;Some sun, a t-storm;33;25;NE;10;68%;78%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Cooler in the p.m.;41;29;Sunny and very warm;38;29;N;19;41%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;19;7;Increasing clouds;19;5;NNE;10;43%;42%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;38;17;Sunny and very warm;35;17;NNW;10;12%;0%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Clouds and sun;33;29;A strong t-storm;34;30;WSW;24;66%;43%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;A couple of t-storms;27;20;A stray thunderstorm;28;20;S;9;71%;64%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, warm;43;29;Mostly sunny and hot;44;28;NE;21;20%;4%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;A shower or t-storm;24;15;Periods of sun;26;14;N;13;47%;31%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;Showers and t-storms;29;25;Showers and t-storms;31;27;ESE;32;69%;82%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds breaking;29;20;Clouds and sunshine;29;21;N;7;66%;55%;6

Kolkata, India;Couple of t-storms;37;28;A t-storm in spots;37;29;S;15;68%;55%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;31;25;A shower or t-storm;32;25;NNE;8;80%;68%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunshine and mild;17;-2;Partly sunny, mild;17;-1;ENE;10;21%;2%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;31;23;A t-storm in spots;28;24;SSW;8;80%;76%;5

Lima, Peru;Clouds, then sun;20;16;Mostly sunny;20;16;S;11;67%;6%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunshine, very hot;37;22;Partly sunny and hot;34;21;NNW;10;40%;0%;8

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny;29;17;Mostly sunny;28;17;ESE;9;57%;27%;7

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and very warm;31;18;Sunny and warm;30;18;SSW;9;54%;0%;9

Luanda, Angola;Nice with some sun;27;20;Mostly sunny, nice;26;21;SE;9;71%;4%;6

Madrid, Spain;Very hot;40;22;Very hot;40;22;NNE;8;24%;25%;9

Male, Maldives;Nice with some sun;30;27;Mostly cloudy;31;27;SW;14;70%;66%;7

Manaus, Brazil;Afternoon showers;31;25;A shower in places;31;25;NE;6;70%;63%;6

Manila, Philippines;A stray thunderstorm;32;26;A t-storm around;34;26;SW;9;66%;78%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny;16;6;Partly sunny;16;7;N;10;76%;6%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;28;11;A t-storm in spots;28;14;NNE;10;32%;64%;15

Miami, United States;A t-storm or two;31;26;Showers and t-storms;29;27;ESE;18;79%;72%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Sunny intervals;24;9;Partly sunny;25;13;WNW;10;47%;44%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;A t-storm around;34;25;An afternoon shower;31;25;SSW;19;65%;83%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Rain, a thunderstorm;21;7;Partly sunny, cooler;12;6;SW;30;46%;26%;2

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy and warmer;29;21;A t-storm around;32;20;WSW;16;63%;85%;5

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny, warmer;21;12;Partly sunny;24;14;NW;14;47%;17%;6

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;33;27;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;28;SSW;16;76%;78%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Cloudy;24;12;Cloudy;24;12;ENE;11;58%;25%;6

New York, United States;Showers around;24;21;Warmer with some sun;29;22;S;15;77%;44%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Showers around;33;20;Mostly sunny;33;19;NNW;18;43%;3%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sunny and very warm;31;18;Sunny and very warm;31;16;ENE;14;46%;0%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Increasing clouds;29;18;Variable cloudiness;27;18;NE;11;46%;8%;6

Oslo, Norway;Nice with some sun;22;15;A p.m. t-storm;25;11;W;16;51%;56%;5

Ottawa, Canada;A p.m. thunderstorm;29;21;A t-storm around;30;19;SSW;26;69%;80%;6

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm in spots;28;25;Clouds and sun, nice;28;25;ESE;27;69%;34%;5

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;30;25;Showers and t-storms;29;24;S;12;82%;86%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Downpours;31;24;Showers, mainly late;31;24;E;9;80%;96%;8

Paris, France;Mostly sunny, humid;27;18;Mostly sunny;29;19;ENE;14;50%;0%;7

Perth, Australia;Nice with sunshine;22;10;Sunny and beautiful;22;8;ENE;11;64%;0%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;26;A shower or t-storm;36;26;SW;12;63%;61%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;31;24;A shower in places;32;25;SE;12;72%;73%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;33;23;Mostly sunny;34;23;ESE;9;51%;25%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly cloudy;20;12;Pleasant and warmer;25;12;NNW;10;38%;2%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny and hot;34;17;Partly sunny;33;16;NNE;9;42%;3%;8

Quito, Ecuador;A few showers;21;10;Showers around;22;10;WSW;14;61%;79%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Very hot;42;21;Cooler in the p.m.;32;20;SSW;11;53%;0%;9

Recife, Brazil;A shower;29;24;Spotty showers;28;23;SE;14;77%;82%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;12;9;A shower or two;12;8;WSW;13;73%;71%;2

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny, nice;25;12;Partly sunny;24;15;WSW;8;56%;36%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and nice;27;19;Plenty of sunshine;28;19;NW;7;60%;1%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;42;27;Sunny and hot;45;30;SW;9;6%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;32;18;Mostly sunny, nice;30;15;ENE;12;28%;2%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sun;25;14;Turning cloudy;22;13;W;17;59%;58%;4

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;25;16;Mostly sunny, warm;26;15;WSW;14;60%;0%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;23;17;A t-storm in spots;25;18;ESE;5;78%;72%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;30;26;Mostly sunny;29;26;ESE;18;72%;55%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;22;19;Showers and t-storms;22;19;SW;7;98%;85%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;31;16;Mostly sunny, nice;31;15;SSE;17;16%;2%;15

Santiago, Chile;Spotty showers;9;-1;Sunny, but cool;12;2;ENE;5;47%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partial sunshine;30;23;Mostly sunny;29;23;N;11;73%;44%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;39;21;Very hot;38;21;N;8;23%;64%;8

Seattle, United States;Low clouds may break;19;13;A morning shower;22;14;N;10;67%;41%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;30;16;Partly sunny;31;17;WSW;8;39%;1%;7

Shanghai, China;Sunny and pleasant;29;21;Partly sunny;29;22;SE;15;60%;2%;8

Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny;34;28;A shower or t-storm;32;27;SSW;11;74%;69%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Thunderstorms;20;11;Showers and t-storms;18;13;WNW;18;71%;84%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;29;24;A few showers;29;25;E;21;74%;86%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Showers and t-storms;24;15;A p.m. t-storm;27;15;W;18;50%;62%;4

Sydney, Australia;Brief p.m. showers;19;13;Spotty showers;17;12;SSW;23;78%;77%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain, a thunderstorm;26;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;26;24;NW;12;85%;94%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sun;22;11;Partly sunny;21;14;WSW;19;64%;66%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Very hot;39;24;Mostly sunny and hot;38;21;N;13;20%;0%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and pleasant;25;13;Mostly cloudy;24;14;N;13;58%;21%;4

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and hot;38;22;Brilliant sunshine;35;24;NE;11;16%;0%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine, pleasant;30;22;Sunny and pleasant;30;22;ENE;13;51%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;A p.m. t-storm;31;14;A shower or t-storm;28;14;NE;8;36%;57%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Periods of sun;25;18;Partly sunny;25;18;NNE;20;61%;74%;5

Toronto, Canada;A p.m. thunderstorm;24;20;A t-storm around;24;16;SW;26;80%;47%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly cloudy;31;23;Decreasing clouds;29;22;NE;10;62%;6%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and very warm;35;21;Humid with sunshine;30;20;NE;18;61%;2%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;24;7;An afternoon shower;22;8;N;20;36%;63%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Dull and dreary;17;11;Cloudy;18;14;NE;7;65%;31%;2

Vienna, Austria;A shower or two;21;14;Pleasant and warmer;25;14;NW;19;42%;26%;6

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;33;25;Showers and t-storms;31;24;SE;9;78%;86%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;A t-storm in spots;24;11;Clouds and sun;25;12;W;9;52%;33%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sunshine;21;12;Pleasant and warmer;25;15;W;13;51%;15%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;11;7;Rather cloudy;14;11;NW;28;79%;9%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;30;26;Showers and t-storms;30;25;SW;11;79%;99%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;28;12;Clouds and sun, nice;28;15;NE;8;39%;26%;8

_____

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Celsius