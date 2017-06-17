Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, June 17, 2017

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A strong t-storm;83;77;A shower or t-storm;84;76;SW;7;85%;75%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and not as hot;103;91;Sunny and very warm;105;89;WNW;13;43%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny;93;68;Mostly sunny, nice;91;67;W;15;40%;0%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and pleasant;80;67;Sunny and nice;79;67;ENE;8;53%;0%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clearing and warmer;73;57;Turning sunny;79;62;NNE;5;68%;4%;6

Anchorage, United States;Clouds and sun;61;46;Partly sunny;61;47;SSW;7;59%;25%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny, warm;99;74;Sunshine and nice;94;79;S;8;29%;5%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;A thunderstorm;89;68;A p.m. shower or two;95;57;W;14;32%;55%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Clouds and sun;85;68;Not as warm;77;49;S;12;75%;66%;3

Athens, Greece;A heavy thunderstorm;84;69;A t-storm, cooler;74;63;N;10;74%;69%;7

Auckland, New Zealand;Clearing;58;48;Sun and clouds;61;53;NNE;5;73%;66%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;110;81;Sunny and hot;112;81;NW;8;15%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers around;93;74;Periods of sun;92;73;SSW;5;61%;30%;8

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;83;68;A t-storm in spots;86;69;W;10;67%;68%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;Warm with some sun;97;80;A shower or t-storm;95;80;SW;7;69%;71%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Sunshine;85;71;Mostly sunny;84;72;NE;8;57%;25%;8

Beijing, China;A t-storm around;95;75;Cloudy and very warm;93;73;ENE;9;31%;74%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;Showers and t-storms;74;53;A shower or two;70;56;NW;10;57%;67%;3

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;72;53;Turning sunny, humid;79;59;NW;6;57%;11%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sun;66;49;Cloudy with a shower;66;48;SE;6;74%;56%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and delightful;78;52;Sun, some clouds;78;52;ENE;6;52%;1%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Cooler;66;57;Warmer;78;57;N;15;52%;3%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny, humid;76;57;Clearing;79;63;E;5;59%;3%;7

Bucharest, Romania;Rather cloudy;77;57;Thunderstorms;66;57;N;7;85%;75%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Showers and t-storms;67;54;Pleasant and warmer;80;57;NNE;10;48%;27%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Rain and a t-storm;71;47;Cooler;55;38;SW;13;51%;3%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Overcast;85;63;A morning t-storm;81;60;W;5;42%;60%;3

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and pleasant;81;62;Sunny and delightful;81;64;WSW;7;58%;3%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;97;72;Sunny and hot;102;76;ENE;7;19%;1%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Cooler;62;44;Increasing clouds;63;46;SSE;6;63%;0%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;79;69;A t-storm in spots;81;71;ESE;3;64%;65%;10

Chennai, India;High clouds and warm;100;85;Clouds and sun, warm;101;82;S;7;51%;67%;9

Chicago, United States;Morning rain;83;68;Partly sunny;78;63;W;12;59%;32%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray thunderstorm;90;79;A shower or t-storm;86;79;SW;8;79%;82%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;69;55;Mostly sunny, humid;74;57;WNW;8;69%;12%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Some sun, pleasant;83;74;Partly sunny, nice;82;75;NW;8;76%;12%;10

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny and hot;98;79;Mostly sunny;95;71;NE;9;58%;69%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;85;73;A shower in places;87;72;S;12;72%;70%;6

Delhi, India;A t-storm around;86;79;A stray thunderstorm;100;82;SW;9;55%;55%;11

Denver, United States;Not as hot;87;54;Decreasing clouds;80;54;SSW;7;37%;2%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;80;A shower or t-storm;93;81;SSE;9;68%;94%;7

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;91;71;High clouds;89;76;SE;6;60%;40%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;77;55;Clouds and sun, nice;71;56;E;7;70%;8%;6

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny and hot;99;71;Mostly sunny and hot;99;71;N;7;18%;11%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, humid;80;71;Partly sunny, humid;80;72;ENE;9;77%;0%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;Downpours;88;76;A shower or t-storm;86;78;NE;7;85%;85%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Nice with sunshine;73;44;Nice with sunshine;72;44;E;6;47%;16%;6

Havana, Cuba;A shower or t-storm;85;75;Thunderstorms;80;74;SE;10;87%;90%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Showers and t-storms;75;53;A morning t-storm;64;55;WSW;11;75%;66%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;93;79;A thunderstorm;91;78;SW;9;74%;67%;9

Hong Kong, China;Downpours;84;77;Downpours;84;79;S;8;83%;100%;5

Honolulu, United States;A passing shower;86;73;Mostly cloudy;86;73;NE;12;57%;44%;10

Hyderabad, India;A heavy p.m. t-storm;90;73;Showers and t-storms;87;73;W;8;76%;81%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;97;80;A t-storm around;101;80;NE;13;54%;45%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Thickening clouds;78;62;Brief a.m. showers;69;62;NNW;6;74%;87%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;90;76;Some sun, a t-storm;91;76;NE;6;68%;78%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Cooler in the p.m.;105;84;Sunny and very warm;100;83;N;12;41%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;67;44;Increasing clouds;66;42;NNE;6;43%;42%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;101;62;Sunny and very warm;96;63;NNW;6;12%;0%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Clouds and sun;91;85;A strong t-storm;93;86;WSW;15;66%;43%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;A couple of t-storms;81;68;A stray thunderstorm;83;68;S;5;71%;64%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, warm;109;85;Mostly sunny and hot;111;83;NE;13;20%;4%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;A shower or t-storm;75;60;Periods of sun;79;57;N;8;47%;31%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;Showers and t-storms;84;78;Showers and t-storms;87;80;ESE;20;69%;82%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds breaking;85;68;Clouds and sunshine;83;70;N;5;66%;55%;6

Kolkata, India;Couple of t-storms;99;83;A t-storm in spots;99;83;S;9;68%;55%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;88;76;A shower or t-storm;89;77;NNE;5;80%;68%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunshine and mild;63;29;Partly sunny, mild;62;30;ENE;6;21%;2%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;87;74;A t-storm in spots;83;75;SSW;5;80%;76%;5

Lima, Peru;Clouds, then sun;69;61;Mostly sunny;69;61;S;7;67%;6%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunshine, very hot;99;72;Partly sunny and hot;94;69;NNW;6;40%;0%;8

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny;83;62;Mostly sunny;83;63;ESE;6;57%;27%;7

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and very warm;87;64;Sunny and warm;86;64;SSW;6;54%;0%;9

Luanda, Angola;Nice with some sun;81;68;Mostly sunny, nice;79;69;SE;6;71%;4%;6

Madrid, Spain;Very hot;105;72;Very hot;103;72;NNE;5;24%;25%;9

Male, Maldives;Nice with some sun;86;81;Mostly cloudy;88;81;SW;9;70%;66%;7

Manaus, Brazil;Afternoon showers;88;77;A shower in places;88;78;NE;4;70%;63%;6

Manila, Philippines;A stray thunderstorm;90;78;A t-storm around;92;79;SW;6;66%;78%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny;61;43;Partly sunny;60;45;N;6;76%;6%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;82;52;A t-storm in spots;82;57;NNE;6;32%;64%;15

Miami, United States;A t-storm or two;87;79;Showers and t-storms;84;80;ESE;11;79%;72%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Sunny intervals;76;48;Partly sunny;76;55;WNW;6;47%;44%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;A t-storm around;94;77;An afternoon shower;87;78;SSW;12;65%;83%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Rain, a thunderstorm;70;45;Partly sunny, cooler;54;44;SW;19;46%;26%;2

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy and warmer;84;70;A t-storm around;89;69;WSW;10;63%;85%;5

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny, warmer;70;54;Partly sunny;75;58;NW;9;47%;17%;6

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;91;80;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;82;SSW;10;76%;78%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Cloudy;75;54;Cloudy;75;53;ENE;7;58%;25%;6

New York, United States;Showers around;75;70;Warmer with some sun;84;72;S;9;77%;44%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Showers around;92;67;Mostly sunny;91;67;NNW;11;43%;3%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sunny and very warm;87;64;Sunny and very warm;87;61;ENE;9;46%;0%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Increasing clouds;84;65;Variable cloudiness;81;64;NE;7;46%;8%;6

Oslo, Norway;Nice with some sun;72;59;A p.m. t-storm;77;51;W;10;51%;56%;5

Ottawa, Canada;A p.m. thunderstorm;84;70;A t-storm around;86;66;SSW;16;69%;80%;6

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm in spots;83;78;Clouds and sun, nice;83;77;ESE;17;69%;34%;5

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;85;77;Showers and t-storms;85;76;S;8;82%;86%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Downpours;88;74;Showers, mainly late;87;74;E;6;80%;96%;8

Paris, France;Mostly sunny, humid;81;64;Mostly sunny;84;66;ENE;8;50%;0%;7

Perth, Australia;Nice with sunshine;72;49;Sunny and beautiful;72;46;ENE;7;64%;0%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;78;A shower or t-storm;97;78;SW;7;63%;61%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;88;76;A shower in places;89;76;SE;8;72%;73%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;92;74;Mostly sunny;93;74;ESE;6;51%;25%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly cloudy;67;54;Pleasant and warmer;76;53;NNW;6;38%;2%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny and hot;93;63;Partly sunny;91;61;NNE;6;42%;3%;8

Quito, Ecuador;A few showers;70;50;Showers around;72;50;WSW;9;61%;79%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Very hot;108;70;Cooler in the p.m.;90;68;SSW;7;53%;0%;9

Recife, Brazil;A shower;83;75;Spotty showers;82;74;SE;9;77%;82%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;53;47;A shower or two;54;46;WSW;8;73%;71%;2

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny, nice;76;54;Partly sunny;75;59;WSW;5;56%;36%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and nice;80;66;Plenty of sunshine;82;66;NW;4;60%;1%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;107;80;Sunny and hot;113;86;SW;6;6%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;90;64;Mostly sunny, nice;87;59;ENE;7;28%;2%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sun;76;57;Turning cloudy;71;56;W;10;59%;58%;4

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;77;60;Mostly sunny, warm;79;59;WSW;8;60%;0%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;74;63;A t-storm in spots;76;64;ESE;3;78%;72%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;86;78;Mostly sunny;84;79;ESE;11;72%;55%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;72;66;Showers and t-storms;71;66;SW;4;98%;85%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;88;60;Mostly sunny, nice;88;60;SSE;11;16%;2%;15

Santiago, Chile;Spotty showers;47;29;Sunny, but cool;53;36;ENE;3;47%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partial sunshine;86;73;Mostly sunny;85;73;N;7;73%;44%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;102;69;Very hot;100;70;N;5;23%;64%;8

Seattle, United States;Low clouds may break;67;56;A morning shower;72;57;N;6;67%;41%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;86;61;Partly sunny;88;63;WSW;5;39%;1%;7

Shanghai, China;Sunny and pleasant;84;70;Partly sunny;84;72;SE;9;60%;2%;8

Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny;93;82;A shower or t-storm;90;80;SSW;7;74%;69%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Thunderstorms;69;52;Showers and t-storms;65;55;WNW;11;71%;84%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;84;75;A few showers;84;77;E;13;74%;86%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Showers and t-storms;75;59;A p.m. t-storm;80;60;W;11;50%;62%;4

Sydney, Australia;Brief p.m. showers;66;55;Spotty showers;63;54;SSW;15;78%;77%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain, a thunderstorm;79;73;Rain, a thunderstorm;79;75;NW;7;85%;94%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sun;72;53;Partly sunny;70;56;WSW;12;64%;66%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Very hot;103;75;Mostly sunny and hot;101;71;N;8;20%;0%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and pleasant;76;55;Mostly cloudy;75;56;N;8;58%;21%;4

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and hot;101;71;Brilliant sunshine;95;75;NE;7;16%;0%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine, pleasant;86;72;Sunny and pleasant;87;72;ENE;8;51%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;A p.m. t-storm;88;57;A shower or t-storm;82;57;NE;5;36%;57%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Periods of sun;78;64;Partly sunny;76;65;NNE;12;61%;74%;5

Toronto, Canada;A p.m. thunderstorm;75;68;A t-storm around;75;61;SW;16;80%;47%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly cloudy;88;73;Decreasing clouds;85;71;NE;6;62%;6%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and very warm;94;69;Humid with sunshine;85;67;NE;11;61%;2%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;75;44;An afternoon shower;72;46;N;13;36%;63%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Dull and dreary;62;52;Cloudy;65;56;NE;5;65%;31%;2

Vienna, Austria;A shower or two;69;58;Pleasant and warmer;77;56;NW;12;42%;26%;6

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;91;77;Showers and t-storms;88;76;SE;5;78%;86%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;A t-storm in spots;75;51;Clouds and sun;76;54;W;5;52%;33%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sunshine;70;54;Pleasant and warmer;77;58;W;8;51%;15%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;52;45;Rather cloudy;57;52;NW;17;79%;9%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;86;79;Showers and t-storms;85;78;SW;7;79%;99%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;83;54;Clouds and sun, nice;82;59;NE;5;39%;26%;8

