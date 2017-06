ROTORUA, New Zealand (AP) — The British and Irish Lions beat the New Zealand Maori 32-10 Saturday in the fifth match of their New Zealand tour:

British and Irish Lions 32 (Maro Itoje try; penalty try; Leigh Halfpenny conversion, 6 penalties), New Zealand Maori 10 (Liam Messam try; Damian McKenzie conversion, penalty). HT: 12-10.