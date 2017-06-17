  1. Home
Convincing Lions beat New Zealand Maori 32-10

By  Associated Press
2017/06/17 17:43

ROTORUA, New Zealand (AP) — The British and Irish Lions built confidence a week out from the first rugby test against New Zealand when they ground their way to a highly efficient 32-10 win over the New Zealand Maori on Saturday.

Lock Maro Itoje scored a try, the Lions received a penalty try from scrum superiority and fullback Leigh Halfpenny kicked 20 points from six penalties and a conversion as the Lions enjoyed a successful dress rehearsal for the first test at Eden Park.

A day after watching New Zealand demolish Samoa 78-0, with 12 tries, the Lions needed to make a statement of their own and they did so with a largely flawless performance against a strong Maori team.

The match was thought likely to be the Lions' toughest before the first test and their almost full-strength lineup rose to the occasion, shutting the Maori out of the match.