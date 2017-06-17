Alishan forest railway closes Sunday due to heavy rain

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — All lines of the Alishan forest railway will be closed as the heavy rain continues to strike southern Taiwan, said the Taiwan Railways Administration Saturday afternoon.

Several lines were already closed due to safety concerns for the rain, with the Main Line closed Saturday morning, followed by the Shenmu (Sacred Tree) Line and Zhaoping Line in the afternoon.

In addition, the Alishan National Scenic Area was also closed at 3 p.m., and the administration warned people not to travel to the area in case of landslides.

Earlier this morning, the Alishan Highway (Provincial Highway 18) was reported to have been hit by collapsing rocks at the 34.7-kilometer point. The road had been blocked entirely until the stones and trees were removed by the Directorate General of Highways by 8:30 a.m., and only one direction resumed traffic.

It was reported that in the past 24 hours, the rainfall in the Alishan area and Chiayi County has reached over 200 millimeters.

As the torrential rain continues, a landslide warning issued by the Council of Agriculture Soil and Water Conservation Bureau covers a red alert for several villages and townships in Taichung City, Nantou County, and Chiayi Countiy Saturday noon.





